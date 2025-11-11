Netel Holding AB: Netel signs contract for civil engineering works at a new logistics center in Ludvika worth approximately MSEK 110

Netel's subsidiary Brogrund Mark has signed a contract with the general contractor Lindesbergs Bygg for civil engineering works for a logistics center of a total of 103,000 square meters in Ludvika. The projects will commence immediately and are scheduled for completion by the beginning of 2027. The contract, valued at approximately MSEK 110, is Netel's largest ever within its Infraservices division.

Netel is responsible for the ground and civil engineering works on the site of a new logistics center. The assignment includes, among other things, ground preparation, installation of stormwater and sewage systems, rock blasting, hard surfaces and construction completions. Netel has signed the agreement with Lindesbergs Bygg, which is the contracting party of the developer Torngrund Group.

"Delivering civil engineering works for Torngrund Group's large logistics center in Ludvika is a prestigious assignment for us," says Jeanette Reuterskiöld, CEO and President of Netel. "It is not only the largest contract ever for our Infraservices division, but also a testament to our competitiveness and ability to deliver high-quality results."

With 25 years of experience, Netel is a leader in the development and maintenance of critical infrastructure within Infraservices, Power and Telecom in Northern Europe. We are involved in the entire value chain from design, production and maintenance of our customers' facilities. We are dedicated to securing an accessible and reliable future, where technology unites and transforms society. Netel reported net sales of SEK 3,300 million in 2024 and the number of employees in the group is about 840. Netel is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021. Read more at netelgroup.com.

