Dienstag, 30.12.2025
WKN: A3C5AL | ISIN: SE0016798417 | Ticker-Symbol: 2CR
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.12.2025 07:00 Uhr
Netel Holding AB: Netel has entered into new long-term financing agreements

Netel has entered into new agreements with SEB, Swedish Export Credit Corporation (SEK) and Swedbank regarding long-term financing with liquidity covenant.

Netel has entered into new long-term financing agreements with SEB, Swedish Export Credit Corporation (SEK) and Swedbank as lenders. The agreements run until 30 June 2027 and mean that Netel secures a long-term stable financing solution for the group. In the new agreements, the loan terms have been amended and liquidity now constitutes the financial covenant.

In the third quarter 2025 report, Netel reported one-time impairments on older projects in subsidiaries acquired in 2021-2022, which resulted in the company not meeting all loan covenants as of 30 September 2025. Netel subsequently received a waiver from existing lenders regarding the third quarter 2025. The new financing agreements replace the previous solution and create improved predictability and flexibility in Netel's financing.

"Netel has a strong offering, long-standing customer relationships and a high order backlog of SEK 3.8 billion. We also operate in attractive markets driven by powerful megatrends. With our new financing, we have a solid foundation to continue delivering on our strategy and growing with existing and new customers," says Jeanette Reuterskiöld, President and CEO of Netel. "We have a clear plan to improve profitability and are maintaining a high pace to implement our savings programs and continue to win new, great contracts."

With the announcement that Netel has financing until mid-2027, the uncertainty about the group's and the company's ability to continue operations has ended.

Linklaters Advokatbyrå is acting as legal advisor to Netel in connection with the financing.

About us

With 25 years of experience, Netel is a leader in the development and maintenance of critical infrastructure within Infraservices, Power and Telecom. We are involved in the entire value chain from design, production and maintenance of our customers' facilities. We are dedicated to securing an accessible and reliable future, where technology unites and transforms society. Netel reported net sales of SEK 3,300 million in 2024 and the number of employees in the group is about 840. Netel is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021. Read more at netelgroup.com.

Contacts

Jeanette Reuterskiöld, President and CEO, +46 (0) 702 28 03 89, jeanette.reuterskiold@netel.se
Åse Lindskog, IR, +46 (0) 730 24 48 72, ase.lindskog@netelgroup.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
