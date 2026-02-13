Netel Holding AB: Netel signs new three-year agreement for B2B services with Global Connect in Norway

Netel's new three-year agreement with GlobalConnect is a comprehensive assignment within their B2B segment throughout Norway.

The new service agreement covers services to the B2B segment such as fiber access and installations of LAN with associated routers, switches and wireless access points. Fixed wireless access is also included in the assignment.

"We have been suppliers to Global Connect since 2012 and the renewed agreement confirms that we are a reliable and competent partner", says Jeanette Reuterskiöld, CEO and President of Netel.

About us

With over 25 years of experience, Netel is a leader in the development and maintenance of critical infrastructure within Infraservices, Power and Telecom. We are involved in the entire value chain from design, production and maintenance of our customers' facilities. We are dedicated to securing an accessible and reliable future, where technology unites and transforms society. Netel reported net sales of SEK 2,915 million in 2025 and the number of employees in the group is about 800. Netel is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021. Read more at netelgroup.com.

Contacts

Jeanette Reuterskiöld, President and CEO, +46 (0) 702 28 03 89, jeanette.reuterskiold@netel.se

Fredrik Helenius, CFO, +46 (0) 730 85 52 86, fredrik.helenius@netel.se

Åse Lindskog, IR, +46 (0) 730 24 48 72, ase.lindskog@netelgroup.com