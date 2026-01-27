Netel Holding AB: Netel expands cooperation with Elvia in Norway to Oslo Municipality

Netel has signed a framework agreement with Elvia covering approximately half of Oslo Municipality, which is a new geographical area for Netel. At the same time, Netel has received renewed confidence from Elvia for the Søndre Follo area, south of Oslo. Both framework agreements are four-year contracts with a total value of more than MNOK 110.

Both agreements concern the delivery and connection of lines and upgrades of the distribution networks. Both geographical areas are characterised by high activity with significant needs for upgrades and new connections.

"The agreement strengthens our position in an important region," says Jeanette Reuterskiöld, President and CEO of Netel. "With the new agreement for the municipality of Oslo, we have once again demonstrated that our strategy of expanding into neighbouring geographical areas is successful."

With over 25 years of experience, Netel is a leader in the development and maintenance of critical infrastructure within Infraservices, Power and Telecom. We are involved in the entire value chain from design, production and maintenance of our customers' facilities. We are dedicated to securing an accessible and reliable future, where technology unites and transforms society. Netel reported net sales of SEK 3,300 million in 2024 and the number of employees in the group is about 840. Netel is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021. Read more at netelgroup.com.

