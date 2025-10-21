Netel Holding AB: Netel signs renewed framework agreement with Elvia in Norway for emergency services

Netel's subsidiary Nett-Tjenester has signed a new two-year framework agreement with Norway's leading energy company Elvia, covering emergency services in Østfold and Akershus counties. The value of the framework agreement is estimated at MNOK 20-30 per year.

Netel will provide emergency services to Elvia, i.e., rectifying faults to maintain power supply to Elvia's customers. The agreement has a term of two years with two option years.

"We are very pleased with Elvia's renewed confidence," says Jeanette Reuterskiöld, CEO and Group President of Netel. "The new agreement confirms that we are a reliable supplier committed to quality and professionalism."

About us

With 25 years of experience, Netel is a leader in the development and maintenance of critical infrastructure within Infraservices, Power and Telecom in Northern Europe. We are involved in the entire value chain from design, production and maintenance of our customers' facilities. We are dedicated to securing an accessible and reliable future, where technology unites and transforms society. Netel reported net sales of SEK 3,300 million in 2024 and the number of employees in the group is about 840. Netel is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021. Read more at netelgroup.com.

Contacts

Jeanette Reuterskiöld, President and CEO, +46 (0) 702 28 03 89, jeanette.reuterskiold@netel.se

Fredrik Helenius, CFO, +46 (0) 730 85 52 86, fredrik.helenius@netel.se

Åse Lindskog, IR, +46 (0) 730 24 48 72, ase.lindskog@netelgroup.com