Zinzino AB (publ.): Zinzino acquires 35% of the shares in Andorra-based Xion International Group for further development of its own-produced omega-3 oil and spirulina

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino announced in a press release on July 11, 2025, that the company had initiated a process to acquire 35% of Xion International Group with the aim of forming a joint venture to produce algae using bioreactors. Zinzino has now completed the first step in the process and acquired 35% of the shares in Xion. Together, the next step in the joint project to develop the cultivation method and production of microalgae in a joint venture, in which Zinzino owns 55% of the shares, is now being initiated in order to secure a future sustainable supply of omega-3 for the company's main product, BalanceOil+; a polyphenol-rich, omega-balancing dietary supplement.

This is a very important strategic initiative to meet the increased demand for the product arising from Zinzino's global expansion and high sales growth.

Xion is an innovative production company with its own patents based in Spain that has developed one of the world's first high-tech photobioreactor systems for the production of the nutrient-rich microalgae spirulina. Xion's groundbreaking, award-winning technology, with a cultivation method based on nature's own principles, sets a new standard for sustainable, efficient, and clean production and creates great opportunities for large-scale cultivation and production of all types of photosynthetic, plant-based algae.

Xion's operations are currently conducted on a small scale, with most of the production going to Zinzino's existing spirulina-based products, which were added through the acquisition of Xelliss in 2024. Xion has an annual turnover of approximately EUR 1.3 million. The partnership gives Zinzino access to Xion's IP rights, which opens up opportunities to further develop and increase brand protection for Zinzino's product portfolio.

Zinzino is acquiring 35% of the shares in the company for a fixed purchase price of EUR 1.2 million. The cash portion of the transaction amounts to EUR 0.7 million and is financed through the group's own cash reserves. The remaining EUR 0.5 million will be settled through newly issued Zinzino B shares.

A visionary mindset, tech-first perspective, test-based nutrition that nourishes at the cellular level, and a strong position to capitalize on current trends lay the foundation for the collaboration with Xion. Following the acquisitions of VMA Life in 2020, Enhanzz in 2022, Xelliss and ACN in 2024, and the asset acquisitions of Zurvita, Ecosystem, Valentus, BodePro, Truvy, and Sanki in 2025, Zinzino has been looking for further investments to maintain sustainable, profitable growth, strengthen its distribution power, expand into new markets, secure its raw material assets, and leverage its product portfolio in new consumer areas.

"Sustainable solutions are the future, says Dag Bergheim Pettersen, CEO of Zinzino. Fish oil is a finite resource. Through our expanded collaboration and future partnership in Xion, we are securing an incredibly important raw material resource without increasing our climate footprint, while strengthening and advancing our brand protection."

"Zinzino will continue to invest in future solutions in algae technology and bioreactors, explains Bergheim Pettersen. Together with Xion, we intend to form a specialized omega-3 company under the name PhytoFerm in which Zinzino owns 55% of the shares. This will be a pure algae company focused on next-generation sustainable nutritional solutions, says Bergheim Pettersen."

This venture marks a further strategic step towards positioning Zinzino as a global leader in high-quality omega-3 products of the future. Tino Bacchetta, a bioengineer and founder of Xion, says that PhytoFerm will be a cutting-edge company in the production of omega-3 and other oils from algae, based on the latest bioreactor technology.

"By combining two advanced systems - photobioreactors and fermentation - with our HYBRID platform, PhytoFerm is ready to secure the future of pure nutritional supplements that make a real difference, says Bacchetta".

