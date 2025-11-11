CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH 2025 Tech Day: showcasing customer-centric farming innovations across AI, Autonomy, Robotics and Automation

CNH 2025 Tech Day: showcasing customer-centric farming innovations across AI, Autonomy, Robotics and Automation

Hanover, November 11, 2025

CNH (NYSE: CNH) is hosting its 2025 Tech Day today at Agritechnica, the world's largest tradeshow dedicated to agriculture. Under the banner 'Every Field Feeds the Future', the Company presents a robust portfolio of current and upcoming technologies designed to serve and support the world's farmers.

CNH is building a connected ecosystem powered by AI and autonomy, with a vision to deliver predictive, sustainable systems that help farmers see ahead, act smarter, and produce more with less. The Company's intelligent Ag Tech solutions support every phase of the crop cycle from field preparation to seeding and planting, crop protection, and harvesting.

"The world depends on agriculture, and agriculture depends on innovation. Agriculture's biggest challenge is to feed more people, with less land, under increasingly difficult conditions," said Gerrit Marx, Chief Executive Officer at CNH. "The transformation underway in this sector is not just necessary, it is strategic, and we believe AI to be one of the biggest enablers for rapid innovation across our products, people and processes."

To drive this transformation, CNH is focused on generating incremental value for farmers through its expanding technology portfolio. The Company's 2030 strategy is focused on nearly doubling Precision Tech sales as a percentage of Agriculture Net Sales.

CNH'S CURRENT & FUTURE AG TECH SOLUTIONS ACROSS THE CROP CYCLE

Prescription Tillage is already solving key challenges from soil erosion and residue management to improving soil health and fertility. Field trials show significant productivity increases, yield improvements, and fuel savings.

is already solving key challenges from soil erosion and residue management to improving soil health and fertility. Field trials show significant productivity increases, yield improvements, and fuel savings. Autonomous Tillage (in development) builds on these technologies, enabling farmers to reallocate labor and maximize efficiency for better agronomic outcomes.

(in development) builds on these technologies, enabling farmers to reallocate labor and maximize efficiency for better agronomic outcomes. Planter Automation with Active Implement Guidance (currently available) and Passive Implement Guidance (launching in 2026) ensures over 95% of seeds are placed within 0-5 cm of the intended path, optimizing nutrient placement and root development. This leads to higher yields and savings on seed and fertilizer.

with Active Implement Guidance (currently available) and Passive Implement Guidance (launching in 2026) ensures over 95% of seeds are placed within 0-5 cm of the intended path, optimizing nutrient placement and root development. This leads to higher yields and savings on seed and fertilizer. Next-Generation Planters (by 2030) will feature integrated guidance, enhanced automation for precise seed placement, remote software management, and real-time monitoring via our integrated digital platform FieldOps, reducing labor needs and maximizing uptime.

(by 2030) will feature integrated guidance, enhanced automation for precise seed placement, remote software management, and real-time monitoring via our integrated digital platform FieldOps, reducing labor needs and maximizing uptime. Sense and Act Spraying Portfolio uses AI for targeted Green-on-Brown weed detection and variable rate application, delivering up to 60% in herbicide savings.

uses AI for targeted Green-on-Brown weed detection and variable rate application, delivering up to 60% in herbicide savings. Green-on-Green Spraying (launching 2027 in North America with One Smart Spray) will reduce herbicide use by up to 80%, supporting sustainability and cost savings.

(launching 2027 in North America with One Smart Spray) will reduce herbicide use by up to 80%, supporting sustainability and cost savings. Combine Automation (2023 Agritechnica Gold Innovation winner (https://media.cnh.com/EMEA/cnh/cic-latest-news/cnh-ag-tech-wins-big-at-agritechnica-innovation-awards/s/81c29dd1-2ccd-4442-be8d-14e65aa15628)) leverages industry leading technologies, using sensors and AI to continuously adjust machine settings, simplifying operations and boosting productivity. In wheat operations, our combine automation delivers €70 more per hectare in net revenue and 7.4% more tons per hour harvested.

(2023 Agritechnica Gold Innovation winner (https://media.cnh.com/EMEA/cnh/cic-latest-news/cnh-ag-tech-wins-big-at-agritechnica-innovation-awards/s/81c29dd1-2ccd-4442-be8d-14e65aa15628)) leverages industry leading technologies, using sensors and AI to continuously adjust machine settings, simplifying operations and boosting productivity. In wheat operations, our combine automation delivers €70 more per hectare in net revenue and 7.4% more tons per hour harvested. Corn Header Automation (2025 Agritechnica Silver Innovation winner (https://media.cnh.com/EMEA/cnh/cic-latest-news/cnh-brand-new-holland-wins-two-2025-agritechnica-innovation-awards/s/90787c59-cecf-403e-a0e3-db0f37fbe790)) uses AI and advanced sensing to reduce crop losses, enhance performance, and cut fuel usage.

(2025 Agritechnica Silver Innovation winner (https://media.cnh.com/EMEA/cnh/cic-latest-news/cnh-brand-new-holland-wins-two-2025-agritechnica-innovation-awards/s/90787c59-cecf-403e-a0e3-db0f37fbe790)) uses AI and advanced sensing to reduce crop losses, enhance performance, and cut fuel usage. Kernel Processing System (2025 Agritechnica Silver Innovation winner (https://media.cnh.com/EMEA/cnh/cic-latest-news/cnh-brand-new-holland-wins-two-2025-agritechnica-innovation-awards/s/90787c59-cecf-403e-a0e3-db0f37fbe790)) - installed on Forage Harvesters - employs sensors, cameras, and AI to tailor kernel processing for livestock feed, improving meat and milk nutrition.

(2025 Agritechnica Silver Innovation winner (https://media.cnh.com/EMEA/cnh/cic-latest-news/cnh-brand-new-holland-wins-two-2025-agritechnica-innovation-awards/s/90787c59-cecf-403e-a0e3-db0f37fbe790)) - installed on Forage Harvesters - employs sensors, cameras, and AI to tailor kernel processing for livestock feed, improving meat and milk nutrition. FILLAutomation (future proof of concept) is mounted on the spout of a forage harvester. It scans the trailer pulled alongside it and automatically guides the spout for precise, even and efficient filling. This reduces operator fatigue and prevents spillage.

(future proof of concept) is mounted on the spout of a forage harvester. It scans the trailer pulled alongside it and automatically guides the spout for precise, even and efficient filling. This reduces operator fatigue and prevents spillage. Advanced Guidance Systems for specialty tractors combine GPS and LIDAR to recognize row ends and automate path planning, supporting less experienced operators and boosting productivity.

for specialty tractors combine GPS and LIDAR to recognize row ends and automate path planning, supporting less experienced operators and boosting productivity. R4 Autonomous Robot Family (a proof of concept debuting at Agritechnica) fully autonomous and cab-less vehicles featuring a hybrid or full electric powertrain. They execute repetitive, lower-value tasks - such as inter-row mowing, tillage, or spraying. This increases efficiency in high-value crops by alleviating labor shortages across the season and can deliver up to 100% CO 2 reduction.

AG TECH THAT THRIVES IN A CONNECTED ECOSYSTEM

The commercially available CNH technologies listed above are fully integrated and enhanced through the FieldOps Digital Farm Management Platform, providing real-time data, fleet management, and remote support for customers of CNH brands Case IH, New Holland, and STEYR. This open digital ecosystem allows users to integrate with third parties such as agronomists and seed suppliers. Furthermore, dealers are equipped with CNH's AI Tech Assistant to facilitate predictive maintenance and faster issue resolution.

And all these technologies rely on uninterrupted connectivity. That is why CNH is committed to ensuring full connectivity in even the most remote, and currently under-served, rural areas through collaborations such as its latest satellite connectivity agreement with Starlink. This open approach to connectivity enables farmers to work with their preferred partners, ensuring flexibility and compatibility across platforms.

SOIL IN THE SPOTLIGHT

A farmer's number one asset is their land - often passed down through generations and vital for future productivity. Soil health determines not only yield but also the quality of the food we eat.

With only 3% of the Earth's surface suitable for crop production and 33% of soils already degraded, CNH's technology is helping farmers increase productivity sustainably to preserve soil through:

Nutrient Stratification: Precision tillage and planting technologies ensure nutrients are optimally placed for each crop.





Precision tillage and planting technologies ensure nutrients are optimally placed for each crop. Crop Residue Management: Automation systems evenly distribute residue, improving soil fertility and reducing erosion.





Automation systems evenly distribute residue, improving soil fertility and reducing erosion. Water Conservation: Variable rate applications and advanced irrigation management help conserve water and reduce waste.





Variable rate applications and advanced irrigation management help conserve water and reduce waste. Integrated Pest Management: AI-driven spraying targets only the necessary areas, reducing chemical use and environmental impact.





As agriculture enters a new era of growth and innovation, CNH is committed to helping farmers protect their legacy and feed the future, one field at a time.

CONNECT WITH CNH @ AGRITECHNICA

Visit the CNH brands and Tech Area in Hall 3, Stand 03B21

Watch CNH's Tech Day live at 8:00 am ET: bit.ly/CNHtechday2025_Live (https://bit.ly/CNHtechday2025_Live)

Find today's materials and event replay at: bit.ly/CNHtechday2025 (https://bit.ly/CNHtechday2025)

Download media materials at: media.cnh.com (https://media.cnh.com/)

