

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair (RYA.L, RY4C.DE) said it will base a fourth aircraft at Shannon for Summer 2026, representing a $400 million investment from Ryanair in Midwest Ireland. This additional aircraft will deliver 180,000 additional seats, 4 new routes to Rome, Madrid, Warsaw, and Poznan, and extra flights on 5 existing popular routes.



Ryanair's CCO, Jason McGuinness, said: 'This Summer Shannon will benefit from 180,000, or 15% additional seats and 4 new routes thanks to the hard work of The Shannon Airport Group.'



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News