AI/ML Innovations, Inc.: AI/ML Innovations Inc. Announces Grant of U.S. Patent Protecting Core ECG Signal-Processing Architecture

Patent validates AIML's novel neural-network approach to denoising and mapping ECG signals, powering MaxYield and CardioYield.

Reinforces competitive advantage as the Company advances commercialization and regulatory pathways.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a leader in AI-powered physiological signal interpretation, is pleased to announce that through its wholly owned subsidiary NeuralCloud Solutions Inc. ("Neural Cloud") the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a Notice of Allowance (U.S. Patent No. 12,465,266) for its patent application covering the core machine-learning architecture underlying Neural Cloud's electrocardiogram ("ECG") wave-property identification engine. The allowed claims protect the Company's proprietary approach for denoising ECG signals, identifying beat-level wave morphology, and associating those patterns with clinically meaningful cardiac rhythm conditions.

This patent represents the first allowance among several pending applications in AIML's intellectual property portfolio.

The allowed patent claims protect AIML's proprietary systems and methods for advanced ECG signal interpretation.

These innovations cover the Company's novel approach to extracting clinically meaningful information from raw cardiac signals - enabling the identification of key waveform features and rhythm patterns with high precision.

The technology also supports decision-support and clinical workflow integration, helping translate complex ECG data into actionable insights for improved outcomes.

"This patent represents an exciting milestone for our platform," said Esmat Naikyar, President of Neural Cloud. "The core signal-processing and wave-morphology identification engine is what enables our downstream products-including MaxYield and CardioYield-to deliver high-fidelity, clinically interpretable cardiac insights. The allowance validates both our technical innovation and our long-term vision for precision cardiac interpretation."

Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO of AIML, added: "This reflects meaningful progress for the Company. The patent was allowed with broad claims and without the need for substantive narrowing due to prior art, reinforcing the novelty of our approach. It provides strong protection around the architecture we have developed, positioning AIML with a meaningful competitive advantage as we advance commercialization. We are actively continuing to expand our IP portfolio, with additional filings underway as we accelerate product deployment globally."

This allowance strengthens AIML's intellectual property position as the Company advances its clinical validation, regulatory, and commercial strategies across cardiology, remote monitoring, telehealth, and clinical research applications.

