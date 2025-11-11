

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SoftBank Group Corporation (9984.T, SFTBY) on Tuesday reported a surge in net profit for the first half, helped by improved sales.



For the six-month period to September 30, the lender recorded a net profit of JPY 2.924 trillion, or JPY 2,039.55 per share, higher than JPY 1.005 trillion, or JPY 679.37 per share, in the same period last year.



Total gain on investments stood at JPY 3.926 trillion as against last year's JPY 2.651 trillion. Sales improved to JPY 3.736 trillion from JPY 3.469 trillion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, for the fourth quarter, the Group now aims to pay a dividend of JPY 5.50 per share.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News