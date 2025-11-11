Goodbye Kansas Group AB: Goodbye Kansas wins additional Immersive/Experiential order in evolving strategic partnership

Goodbye Kansas continues its success in the Immersive/Experiential market. Today the company proudly announces the commission of an additional phase for an existing complex technological project, the 3rd successive stage of a highly successful collaboration. As a result, the collaboration has evolved into a strategic partnership where the parties are creating value together beyond the project that was originally commissioned. Delivery is marked for the end of 2025.

"Once again, the excellent work of our VFX division, combined with our team's ability to work hand in hand with our clients, has successfully strengthened this partnership by meeting all expectations and delivering outstanding results. I couldn't be prouder of their talent and dedication. Beyond validating our strategic partnership with this client, we also see this as another important step in demonstrating that our services and technology bring value to additional markets," says Thomas Lindgren, Acting CEO.

About Goodbye Kansas Group

Goodbye Kansas Group is a provider of technology-driven visual content, developing visual effects (VFX), animations, game trailers and In-Game solutions. The Group has some of the world's leading entertainment companies as its clients. Goodbye Kansas Group is headquartered in Stockholm and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market with Wildeco as Certified Adviser.