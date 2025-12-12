Goodbye Kansas Group AB: Goodbye Kansas Secures Major Order For Globally Renowned Game Ip

Goodbye Kansas has been awarded a substantial new order, including a high-end CGI trailer and Key Art production, from a leading international games developer for a highly successful and well-known entertainment franchise. The total order value amounts to close to EUR 1.6 million, representing a significant new contract.

The contract consists of two separate, major orders, concerning the same globally renowned game IP. The first order focuses on the creation of high-quality character and object renders, which will be used primarily as promotional Key Arts and related CGI assets. The second, more comprehensive order, is for the production of a high-quality CGI trailer, to the standard Goodbye Kansas is celebrated for, along with the delivery of various high-end CGI assets.

"Being awarded this project demonstrates the industry's strong trust in our team's solid capabilities in Key Art creation and cinematic CGI trailer development. This multi-project deal for a global franchise of this caliber solidifies our position as a leading creative partner to the world's biggest publishers," says Thomas Lindgren, CEO of Goodbye Kansas.

The order value of almost EUR 1.6 million will be recognized as revenue over the production period, where the project will start immediately and is expected to finish in the second quarter, 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Thomas Lindgren, Acting CEO, Goodbye Kansas Group

E-mail: thomas.lindgren@goodbyekansas.com

Direct: +46 70 591 3056

About Goodbye Kansas Group

Goodbye Kansas Group is a provider of technology-driven visual content and develops solutions for visual effects (VFX), animation, game trailers and In-Game. The Group has some of the world's leading entertainment companies as customers. Goodbye Kansas Group is headquartered in Stockholm and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with Wildeco as Certified Adviser.

www.goodbyekansasgroup.com

This information is information that Goodbye Kansas Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-12-12 16:00 CET.