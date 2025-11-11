VSee Health Pioneers Telehealth Expansion with FedRAMP Authorization and ICU Robot Integration, Fueling 2025 Growth Surge

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / VSee Health, Inc. (Nasdaq:VSEE) a leader in HIPAA-compliant telemedicine solutions, leveraging its newly secured FedRAMP Moderate authorization to deliver secure, scalable telehealth services to federal agencies and beyond. In a bold step forward, VSee is integrating advanced robotic assistance into intensive care units (ICUs), enabling remote clinicians to monitor and intervene in real-time - potentially transforming critical care delivery. Building on its revenue growth and balance sheet strengthening, VSee's innovations align perfectly with the exploding U.S. telehealth market, projected to hit $52.76 billion in 2025 and grow at a 23.84% CAGR through 2034.

"Telehealth isn't just convenient anymore; it's essential for saving lives and bending the healthcare cost curve," said Dr. Imo Aisiku , Co-CEO of VSee Health. "Our FedRAMP milestone opens doors to massive government contracts. We're not chasing trends - we're defining them, delivering measurable ROI for enterprises and better outcomes for patients. Recent contract wins, including a contract to expand public mental health services in one of the nation's largest counties, underscore VSee's momentum."

Dr. Aisiku adds, "One remote stroke intervention can save a patient from permanent disability. Multiply that by thousands of understaffed ICUs, and you see the scale of impact we're driving."

The company's platform now supports omni-channel visits, plug-and-play remote exams, and seamless EHR integrations, making it the go-to solution for health systems, payers, and federal entities alike.

This dual-pronged strategy - FedRAMP readiness plus ICU robotics - comes as VSee reports a 150% year-over-year increase in enterprise deployments, with new partnerships in the pipeline that could add millions in recurring revenue by Q2 2026.

