American Resources Corporation: ReElement Technologies Honored with 2025 Trusted Tech Leadership Award from the Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue

Award recognizes ReElement's leadership in deploying advanced refining technologies to strengthen U.S. national security and foster allied collaboration in the critical minerals supply chain

Award follows recently announced $1.4 billion partnership with U.S. Department of War

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company") through its minority holding in ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading U.S. innovator in rare earth element (REE) and critical mineral refining, today announced it has been selected as the recipient of the 2025 Trusted Tech Leadership Award from the Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue.

The prestigious award recognizes organizations and leaders who exemplify integrity, innovation, and collaboration among allies in advancing freedom, security, and prosperity. ReElement's pioneering work deploying advanced refining technologies to strengthen U.S. national security-and its partnerships across Africa, Korea, and other allied nations-reflects the kind of trusted innovation, principled leadership, and technological diplomacy that will define the future of global innovation.

Mark Jensen, Chairman and CEO of American Resources and ReElement Technologies commented, "Building a technology platform that enables U.S. critical mineral independence wouldn't have been possible without the vision and partnership of Purdue University and our extraordinary team. I am honored to accept this award on behalf of all those working tirelessly to make our country safer and more self-reliant."

ReElement Technologies' recognition as a 2025 Trusted Tech Leadership Award recipient underscores its pivotal role in advancing innovation that aligns economic security with national security. Through its partnerships with U.S. government agencies, academic institutions, and allied nations, ReElement continues to demonstrate how trusted technology and principled collaboration can strengthen freedom, prosperity, and resilience across the global critical minerals supply chain.

"ReElement Technologies exemplifies the spirit of trusted innovation that advances both freedom and prosperity," said Michelle Giuda, CEO of the Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue. "Through the Trusted Tech Leadership Award, we recognize ReElement's leadership in aligning cutting-edge refining technologies with the principles of trust, transparency, and collaboration among allies - helping to strengthen the global critical minerals supply chain and fortify the foundations of economic and national security."

ReElement joins an exceptional group of past Trusted Tech Leadership Award honorees, including Palantir CEO Dr. Alex Karp, Google President and CIO Ruth Porat, Africell CEO Ziad Dalloul, former President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen, former President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid, and Dan Goldin, NASA's longest-serving Administrator, among other public and private sector leaders. A formal ceremony will take place during the Trusted Tech Summit in Washington, D.C., on November 17th.

About the Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue

The Krach Institute is the world's preeminent trusted technology accelerator. As the leader in the new category of Tech Diplomacy, the Institute integrates technology expertise, Silicon Valley strategies and foreign policy tools to build the Global Trusted Tech Network of governments, companies, organizations and individuals to accelerate the innovation and adoption of trusted technology and ensure technology advances freedom. Visit the Krach Institute online at TechDiplomacy.org and follow on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio company of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn .

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

