

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture plc (ACN) and Apptio, Tuesday announced that they are teaming up with PPL Corp. to overhaul how the utility manages and prioritizes technology spending.



Accenture is implementing a new financial management platform powered by Apptio to automate reporting and give PPL real-time visibility into technology costs, supporting smarter investment decisions as the company modernizes its grid and expands cloud, AI and analytics capabilities.



PPL says the initiative strengthens its 'utility of the future' strategy by improving financial discipline and accelerating innovation.



The project is a part of an expanded Accenture-Apptio partnership that aims to lower unnecessary technology costs and help North American clients advance FinOps maturity.



ACN is currently trading at $242.85, down $1.65 or 0.67 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



