Recordati: RECORDATI FIRST NINE MONTHS 2025 RESULTS: REVENUE +12.2%, EBITDA(1) +11.8%, ADJUSTED NET INCOME(2) +10.7%; ISTURISA PEAK SALES ESTIMATE DOUBLED TO GREATER THAN € 1.2 BILLION

Consolidated net revenue of € 1,956.2 million in the first nine months of 2025, +12.2% or +8.1% on a like-for-like basis(3) and at constant exchange rates (CER)

EBITDA(1)of€743.9million,+11.8%,marginonrevenueof38.0%

Adjustednetincome(2)of€493.1million,+10.7%

Netincomeof€326.3million,-3.6%includingalsoaone-offprovisionof€14.1million

Freecashflow(4)of€396.8million,-€37.5millionreflectingmainlyU.S.stockbuildup

Netdebt(5)at€2,032.2million,2.1xEBITDApro-forma(6)

Strong performance across the business expected to deliver FY 2025 results in line with original guidance (lower half of range) despite challenging macro environment (FX of approx. -3% for FY 2025)

Isturisa® peak-year sales target doubled togreater than € 1.2 billion (from € 550-650 million),with additional investments ramping up to € 40-50 million per annum targeting thebroader "non-overt" Cushing's syndrome population (within current label)

Resolutiontodistributeaninterim2025dividendof€0.63pershare

Milan, November 11th, 2025 - The Board of Directors of Recordati S.p.A. approved the Group's Interim Report on 30th September 2025, representing additional voluntary financial reporting) and can also be viewed on the authorized storage system 1Info).

Rob Koremans, Chief Executive Officer of Recordati, commented: "We are very pleased with the excellent progress we have achieved in the first nine months across the business, especially in Rare Diseases and the strong traction of Isturisa® with the expanded label. After a thorough analysis of the Cushing's syndrome market, we are now confident to double our peak year sales expectations for Isturisa® to greater than € 1.2 billion as we invest in and target the non-overt patient population, unlocking tremendous additional potential. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and assured in our ability to continue executing on our strategy and creating incremental value for all our stakeholders."

Financialhighlights

Consolidatednetrevenue for the first nine months of 2025 was € 1,956.2 million, up 12.2% versus the first nine months of 2024 or 8.1% on a like-for-like(3) basis at CER, driven by strong business momentum across both Specialty & Primary Care and Rare Diseases. The adverse FX impact for the first nine months of 2025 was € 35.5 million (-2.0%).





Specialty & Primary Care revenue was € 1,129.9 million for the first nine months of 2025, up 3.2% or 5.0% on a like-for-like basis(3) at CER (+2.5% excluding Türkiye). This reflects continued strong performance of all core therapeutic areas (promoted product evolution index of 104), despite slight slowdown in relevant market growth (Italy, Cough & Cold and lack of a price increase in Türkiye to date). In particular, the Urology and Cardiovascular franchises grew by mid-single digit rates, while the Gastrointestinal franchise grew at high-single digit rates driven by the strong in-market performance of several products in the portfolio, both prescription and OTC.





revenue was € 1,129.9 million for the first nine months of 2025, up 3.2% or 5.0% on a like-for-like basis(3) at CER (+2.5% excluding Türkiye). This reflects continued strong performance of all core therapeutic areas (promoted product evolution index of 104), despite slight slowdown in relevant market growth (Italy, Cough & Cold and lack of a price increase in Türkiye to date). In particular, the and franchises grew by mid-single digit rates, while the franchise grew at high-single digit rates driven by the strong in-market performance of several products in the portfolio, both prescription and OTC. Rare Diseases revenue was € 782.2 million for the first nine months of 2025, up 29.2% as compared to the first nine months of 2024, or 14.1% on a like-for-like(3) basis at CER, driven by strong volume growth across all three franchises. The Endocrinology franchise achieved net revenue of € 283.6 million, an increase of 18.4%, reflecting strong new patient uptake of Isturisa® in the U.S. with over 1,200 net active patients and double-digit growth of Signifor®. The Hema-Oncology franchise achieved net revenue of € 301.3 million, growing by 71.4%, reflecting the contribution of Enjaymo® of € 104 million (+24.7% vs the first nine months of 2024 pro-forma(8)), and driven by strong growth of Sylvant® and Qarziba®. The Metabolic franchise achieved net revenue of €





197.3 million, growing by 3.7%, driven by Carbaglu® and Panhematin®.

Adjusted operating income(9) was € 591.1 million for the first nine months of 2025, up 9.6% as compared to the first nine months of 2024 and 30.2% of net revenue. Operatingincome was €





496.7 million in the first nine months of 2025, down 1.5% over the first nine months of 2024, absorbing gross margin-related non-cash charges of € 62.5 million versus € 28.1 million in the first nine months of 2024, arising mostly from the unwind of the fair value step up of the acquired Enjaymo® inventory and additional amortization. Non-recurring costs were € 32.0 million versus €

7.3 million in the first nine months of 2024 and include, beside the costs for further optimization of the Specialty and Primary Care commercial organization in Italy and Spain, also a one-off provision in the third quarter of 2025 of € 14.1 million for a litigation settlement with AIFA (Italian health authorities) related to prior years' payback for Urorec®.

EBITDA (1) was € 743.9 million for the first nine months of 2025, up 11.8% compared to the first nine months of 2024, with margin of 38.0% of net revenue. Strong revenue performance was partially offset by a higher level of investments to support the launches of the Isturisa® expanded label in the U.S. and Enjaymo®, and to support continued geographic expansion.





(1) was € 743.9 million for the first nine months of 2025, up 11.8% compared to the first nine months of 2024, with margin of 38.0% of net revenue. Strong revenue performance was partially offset by a higher level of investments to support the launches of the Isturisa® expanded label in the U.S. and Enjaymo®, and to support continued geographic expansion. Financial expenses were € 67.4 million, up 8.1% as compared to the same period of the previous year. New loans taken out during 2024 to fund the acquisition of Enjaymo® and in 2025 resulted in an increase in interest expense of € 14.1 million, while net exchange gains over the period amounted to € 10.9 million (mainly unrealized and driven by the devaluation of the U.S. dollar), against net FX losses of € 2.8 million in the first nine months of 2024.





were € 67.4 million, up 8.1% as compared to the same period of the previous year. New loans taken out during 2024 to fund the acquisition of Enjaymo® and in 2025 resulted in an increase in interest expense of € 14.1 million, while net exchange gains over the period amounted to € 10.9 million (mainly unrealized and driven by the devaluation of the U.S. dollar), against net FX losses of € 2.8 million in the first nine months of 2024. Adjustednetincome(2) was € 493.1 million, 25.2% of revenue, up by 10.7% compared to the same period of 2024, with higher operating performance partially offset by the increase in financial expenses and the tax rate. Netincome was € 326.3 million, 16.7% of net revenue, down 3.6% versus the prior year, reflecting non-cash charges arising from the acquisition of Enjaymo®, higher non-recurring cost and higher tax rate.





Freecashflow(4) was € 396.8 million for the first nine months of 2025, a decrease of € 37.5 million versus the first nine months of 2024, with higher EBITDA more than offset by higher working capital absorption (mainly driven by higher U.S. stock levels) and higher interests and income tax paid.

Netdebt(5) as of September 30, 2025 was € 2,032.2 million, or leverage of 2.1x EBITDA pro-forma(6),

compared to net debt of € 2,154.3 million on December 31, 2024, following dividend payment of €

138.5 million, treasury shares purchased for € 101.4 million (net of proceeds from exercising stock

options) and the upfront payment for Vazkepa® rights of USD$ 25 million.

Shareholders'equity was € 1,927.8 million.





IsturisaUpdate

On April 15, 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Isturisa® (osilodrostat) for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adults with Cushing's syndrome for whom surgery is not an option or has not been curative. This was an expansion of the previous indication for the treatment of patients with Cushing's disease, which is a sub-type of Cushing's syndrome. The Isturisa® indication expansion was supported by the extensive Isturisa® clinical development program, which included over 350 patients. In addition, during the second quarter of 2025, Isturisa® was granted regulatory approval in both Canada and Russia.

The Company today upgraded its peak year sales estimate for Isturisa to greater than € 1.2 billion (from a previous range of € 550 - € 650 million) based on a decision to actively pursue the non-overt Cushing's syndrome market which is included in the current expanded U.S. label. The non-overt Cushing's syndrome patient population typically does not present clinical characteristics, but an unmet medical need remains with cardiometabolic co-morbidities such as hypertension or diabetes. These patients are treated by community endocrinologists, selected primary care physicians and cardiologists. At peak, the total opportunity is potentially over four-fold the number of eligible patients for treatment from approximately 7,000 patients today to approximately 30,000 patients, driven by better diagnosis and treatment of the non-overt Cushing's syndrome patient population.

On the basis of the expanded label, the Company is increasing commercial and medical activities, headcount and real-world evidence studies. In addition, the Company will initiate a Phase IV randomized controlled study in 2026 to assess the efficacy and safety of osilodrostat in adults with mild hypercortisolemia and uncontrolled hypertension due to Cushing's syndrome. Additional investments behind Isturisa® in the U.S. will ramp up to a total of approximately € 40 million - € 50 million per year.

PipelineUpdate

During the second quarter of 2025, an investigator-sponsored clinical trial (IST) was initiated to investigate the safety, dose and early signs of effect for dinutuximab beta (Qarziba®) in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with GD2-positive Ewing sarcoma.

Following the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) positive opinion earlier this year, on July 28, 2025, the European Commission issued a positive decision and granted marketing authorization, under exceptional circumstances, for Maapliv®, a solution of amino acids intended for the treatment of maple syrup urine disease (MSUD) presenting with an acute decompensation episode in patients from birth who are not eligible for an oral and enteral branched-chain amino acids (BCAA)-free formulation.

The Company completed enrollment of the pasireotide Phase 2 trial for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia in August 2025. Top-line results are expected in the second quarter of 2026.

Following the meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in early September, a potential

U.S. biologics license application (BLA) pathway was established with the FDA for Qarziba® requiring an additional set of clinical data from the ongoing BEACON-2 trial. Results of the interim analysis are expected in the first half of 2028 and are expected to form the basis, together with existing clinical data, for a potential regulatory filing.

The other lifecycle management programs are progressing in line with plans.

CorporateDevelopment

On June 24, 2025, Recordati announced a licensing and supply agreement with Amarin to commercialize the marketed cardiovascular medicine, Vazkepa® (icosapent ethyl) across 59 countries, focused in Europe. Vazkepa® is indicated to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events in statin-treated adult patients at high cardiovascular risk with elevated triglycerides and either established cardiovascular disease or diabetes with at least one other cardiovascular risk factor. Vazkepa® was approved in 2021 in the EU and UK and in 2022 in Switzerland based on the REDUCE-IT study, a Phase 3 Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial (CVOT) performed in over 8,000 patients with statistically significant and clinically meaningful results in Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events (MACE).

Vazkepa® is currently commercialized in 11 European countries, generated net sales of € 12 million in 2024 and is expected to achieve over € 40 million in revenues in 2027 and to be EBITDA positive from 2026. The expected revenue in 2025 is less than € 10 million with a slightly negative impact at the EBITDA level, reflecting the commercial investments required to sustain the expected future growth. Under the terms of the agreement, Recordati paid Amarin an upfront cash payment of US$ 25 million.

Businessoutlook

Strong performance across the business expected to deliver FY 2025 results in line with original guidance(10) (lower half of range) despite challenging macro environment (FX of approx. -3%, expected to continue into 2026)

In FY 2026, Rare Diseases are expected to approach 50% of TotalRevenues:

Rare Diseases : high double-digit growth at CER, with accelerating Isturisa® uptake (behind broader label and activities to target non-overt patient population) and strong momentum of other key growth assets

: high double-digit growth at CER, with accelerating Isturisa® uptake (behind broader label and activities to target non-overt patient population) and strong momentum of other key growth assets Specialty & Primary Care: low single-digit growth at CER (returning to mid- single digit in 2027), reflecting also loss of Cardicor® license (~ € 35 million/ year)

FY 2026 margins to reflect additional investments behind Isturisa® and adverse FX.

The FY 2027 targets(11) remain unchanged, with strong organic growth complemented by bolt-on BD and M&A.

Updated peak year sales expectations for Isturisa® doubled to over € 1.2 billion (from € 550 - 650 million).

Interimdividend2025

The Board of Directors has resolved to distribute an interim dividend for 2025 of € 0.63 per share (gross of applicable withholding taxes), payable to shareholders holding shares on the ex-dividend date. Treasury shares held by the Company on that date are excluded.

The interim dividend will be paid starting 26November2025, with record date 25 November 2025, and coupon no. 36. Shareholders must be registered by 24 November 2025 to be eligible.

The Independent Auditor, EY S.p.A., has issued the opinion required under Art. 2433-bis, paragraph 5 of

the Italian Civil Code, which is available at the Company's registered office.

The Directors' Report and the financial statements of Recordati S.p.A. as of 30 June 2025, which form the basis for the Board's decision to distribute the interim dividend, are available at the Company's registered office and website), and can also be accessed via the authorized storage system 1Info).

(1)Net income before income taxes, financial income and expenses, depreciation, amortization and write-downs of property,plantandequipment,intangibleassetsandgoodwill,non-recurringitemsandnon-cashchargesarisingfrom the allocation of the purchase price of acquisitions to the gross margin of acquired inventory as foreseen by IFRS

(2)Net income excluding amortization and write-downs of intangible assets (except software) and goodwill, non-recurringitems,non-cashchargesarisingfromtheallocationofthepurchasepriceofacquisitions tothegrossmargin of acquired inventory asforeseen by IFRS 3,monetary netgains/losses fromhyperinflation (IAS 29), net of tax effects.

(3)Pro-formagrowthcalculatedexcludingrevenueofEnjaymo®andVazkepa®for9M2025

(4)Total cash flow excluding financing items, milestones, dividends, purchases of treasury sharesnet of proceedsfrom exercise of stock options.

(5)Cash and cash equivalents, less bank debts and loans, which include the measurement at fair value of hedging derivatives.

(6)Pro-forma calculated by adding Enjaymo®'s estimated contribution from Octoberto November 2024 (when it still was propriety of Sanofi) to EBITDA

(7)Please note that Italian Legislative Decree 25/2016, which implements Directive 2013/50/EU, no longer stipulates thesubmissionofaninterimmanagementreport,whichwaspreviouslyrequiredintermsofparagraph5ofArt.154-ter of Italian Legislative Decree 58/1998.

(8) Comparingthe first nine months 2025 revenue (which considers also the margin retained by Sanofi's on in market salesforthosecountrieswhere itwasstillholdingtheMA)with thefirstninemonths 2024revenuetotallyrealizedby Sanofi.

(9)Netincomebeforeincometaxes,financialincomeandexpensesandnon-recurringitems,non-cashchargesarising fromtheallocationofthepurchasepriceofacquisitionstothegrossmarginofacquiredinventory asforeseenbyIFRS 3.

(10)FY2025originalguidancerangeannouncedonFebruary13,2025:NetRevenue€2,600-€2,670million;EBITDA

€970-€1,000million;AdjustedNetIncome€640-€670 million

(11)FY2027targets:NetRevenue€3,000-€3,200million,EBITDA€1,140-€1,225million,AdjustedNetIncome€770

-€820million,excludingpotentialimpactfromtariffsand/ormostfavourednationpricingpoliciesintheU.S.

Recordati is an international pharmaceutical group listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (XMIL: REC), with roots dating back to a family-run pharmacyin Northern Italyin the 1920s. We are uniquelystructuredto provide treatments across specialtyandprimary care, and rare diseases. Our fully integrated operations span clinical development, chemical and finished product manufacturing, commercialization and licensing. We operate in approximately 150 countries across EMEA, the Americas and APAC with over 4,450 employees. We believe that healthis afundamentalright, not aprivilege. Today, our purpose of "unlockingthe fullpotentialof life" aims at empowering individuals to live life to the fullest, whether addressing common health challenges or the rarest.

Summary of the consolidated results, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

(€ thousands)

INCOMESTATEMENT Firstnine months2025 Firstnine months2024 Change

% NET REVENUE 1,956,163 1,743,081 12.2 Cost of sales (641,133) (556,171) 15.3 GROSS PROFIT 1,315,030 1,186,910 10.8 Selling expenses (416,016) (360,709) 15.3 Research and development expenses (246,930) (204,849) 20.5 General and administrative expenses (123,735) (110,014) 12.5 Other income/(expenses), net (31,676) (7,240) n.a. OPERATINGINCOME 496,673 504,098 (1.5) Financial income/(expenses), net (67,373) (62,319) 8.1 PRE-TAXINCOME 429,300 441,779 (2.8) Income taxes (103,014) (103,379) (0.4) NET INCOME 326,286 338,400 (3.6) Adjustedgrossprofit(1) 1,377,491 1,214,986 13.4 Adjustedoperatingincome(2) 591,132 539,518 9.6 Adjustednetincome(3) 493,121 445,361 10.7 EBITDA(4) 743,912 665,666 11.8 Net income attributable to: Equity holders of the Parent 326,286 338,400 (3.6) Non-controlling interests 0 0 n.s. EARNINGSPERSHARE(euro) Basic(5) 1.585 1.640 (3.4) Diluted(6) 1.560 1.618 (3.6)

(1)Grossprofitadjustedfromimpactofnon-cashchargesarisingfromtheallocationofthepurchasepriceofacquisitionstothegrossmarginofacquiredinventoryas foreseen by IFRS 3.

(2)Netincome before income taxes, financialincome and expenses, non-recurring items and non-cash charges arising from the allocation of the purchase priceof acquisitions to the gross margin of acquired inventory as foreseen by IFRS 3.

(3)Netincomeexcluding amortizationand write-downsofintangible assets(exceptsoftware)andgoodwill, non-recurring items, non-cashchargesarising fromtheallocationofthepurchasepriceofacquisitionstothegrossmarginofacquiredinventoryasforeseenbyIFRS3,monetarynetgains/lossesfromhyperinflation(IAS 29), net of tax effects.

(4)Net income before income taxes, financial income and expenses, depreciation, amortization and write-downs of property, plant and equipment, intangibleassetsandgoodwill,non-recurring itemsandnon-cashchargesarisingfrom theallocationof the purchase priceofacquisitions tothegrossmarginof acquiredinventory as foreseen by IFRS 3.

(5) Earnings per share (EPS) are based on average shares outstanding during the respective period, 205,829,172 in 2025 and 206,290,006 in 2024. These amounts are calculated deducting treasury shares in the portfolio, the average of which was 3,295,984 shares in 2025 and 2,835,150 shares in 2024.

(6) Diluted earnings per share is calculated by taking into account rights granted to employees.

COMPOSITIONOFNETREVENUE Firstnine months2025 Firstnine months2024 Change

% Totalrevenue 1,956,163 1,743,081 12.2 Italy 265,272 258,631 2.6 International 1,690,891 1,484,450 13.9

(€ thousands)

Reconciliation of Net income to EBITDA(1)

Firstnine months

2025 Firstnine months

2024 Net income 326,286 338,400 Income taxes 103,014 103,379 Financial (income)/(expenses), net 67,373 62,319 Non-recurring expenses 31,998 7,344 Non-cash charges from PPA inventory uplift 62,461 28,076 Adjustedoperatingincome(2) 591,132 539,518 Depreciation, amortization and write-downs 152,780 126,148 EBITDA(1) 743,912 665,666

Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted Net income(3)

Firstnine months

2025 Firstnine months

2024 Net income 326,286 338,400 Amortization and write-downs of intangible assets (excluding software) 122,769 100,157 Tax effect (29,026) (22,619) Non-recurring operating expenses 31,998 7,344 Tax effect (9,139) (1,943) Non-cash charges from PPA inventory uplift 62,461 28,076 Tax effect (15,615) (7,019) Monetary net (gain)/losses from hyperinflation (IAS29) 4,457 3,900 Tax effect (1,070) (935) Adjustednetincome(3) 493,121 445,361

(1)Net income before income taxes, financial income and expenses, depreciation, amortization and write-downs of property, plant and equipment, intangibleassets and goodwill, non-recurring items and non-cash charges arising from the allocation of the purchase price of acquisitions to the gross margin of acquiredinventory as foreseen by IFRS 3.

(2) Netincomebeforeincometaxes,financialincomeandexpenses,non-recurringitemsandnon-cashchargesarisingfromthe allocationofthepurchasepriceofacquisitions to the gross margin of acquired inventory as foreseen by IFRS 3.

(3)Net income excluding amortization and write-downs of intangible assets (except software) and goodwill, non-recurring items, non-cash charges arising fromtheallocationofthepurchasepriceofacquisitionstothegrossmarginofacquiredinventory asforeseenbyIFRS3,monetarynetgains/lossesfromhyperinflation(IAS 29), net of tax effects.

ASSETS 30.09.2025 31.12.2024 Property, plant and equipment 213,801 206,700 Intangible assets 2,413,901 2,513,159 Goodwill 794,091 797,078 Other equity investments and securities 14,554 17,385 Other non-current assets 12,991 14,206 Deferred tax assets 135,566 94,527 TOTALNON-CURRRENTASSETS 3,584,904 3,643,055



Inventories



505,195



506,447 Trade receivables 574,044 516,743 Other receivables 125,715 109,024 Other current assets 32,339 21,387 Derivative instruments measured at fair value 5,060 15,376 Cash and cash equivalents 471,462 322,423 TOTALCURRENTASSETS 1,713,815 1,491,400 TOTALASSETS 5,298,719 5,134,455

EQUITYANDLIABILITIES 30.09.2025 31.12.2024



Share capital



26,141



26,141 Share premium reserve 83,719 83,719 Treasury shares (228,755) (131,570) Reserve for derivative instruments (1,331) (1,689) Translation reserve (351,689) (274,413) Other reserves 70,271 64,023 Profits carried forward 2,003,199 1,818,039 Net income 326,286 416,508 Interim dividend 0 (123,949) Shareholders'equityattributabletoequityholdersof

theParent



1,927,841



1,876,809 Shareholders' equity attributable to non-controlling interests 0 0 TOTALSHAREHOLDERS'EQUITY 1,927,841 1,876,809



Loans - due after one year



2,176,221



2,173,810 Provisions for employee benefits 20,155 21,355 Deferred tax liabilities 130,523 133,422 TOTALNON-CURRENTLIABILITIES 2,326,899 2,328,587



Trade payables



315,050



296,698 Other payables 221,151 195,385 Tax liabilities 130,913 93,941 Other current liabilities 5,024 4,693 Provisions for risks and charges 33,230 22,092 Derivative instruments measured at fair value 9,863 5,633 Loans - due within one year 312,307 287,772 Short-term debts to banks and other lenders 16,441 22,845 TOTALCURRENTLIABILITIES 1,043,979 929,059 TOTALSHAREHOLDERS'EQUITYANDLIABILITIES 5,298,719 5,134,455

Summary of consolidated results prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) (€ thousands)

CASHFLOW STATEMENT Firstnine months

2025 Firstnine months

2024 OPERATINGACTIVITIES Net income 326,286 338,400 Income taxes 103,014 103,379 Net interest 69,672 54,418 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 26,803 24,003 Amortization of intangible assets 125,977 97,591 Write-downs 0 4,554 Equity-settled share-based payment transactions 12,183 10,120 Other non-monetary components 87,044 41,069 Change in other assets and other liabilities 8,570 (11,985) Cashflowgenerated/(used)byoperatingactivitiesbeforechangein working capital 759,549 661,549 Change in: - inventories (94,937) (41,813) - trade receivables (64,172) (36,418) - trade payables 21,583 14,223 Changeinworkingcapital (137,526) (64,008) Interest received 3,891 4,007 Interest paid (80,143) (64,284) Income taxes paid (121,442) (82,634) Cashflowgenerated/(used)byoperatingactivities 424,329 454,630 INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES Investments in property, plant and equipment (27,631) (21,743) Disposals of property, plant and equipment 148 1,385 Investments in intangible assets (30,158) (15,377) Disposals of intangible assets 111 2,351 Sale of non-current assets held for sale 5,000 2,000 Cashflowgenerated/(used)byinvestment activities (52,530) (31,384) FINANCINGACTIVITIES Opening of loans 466,445 144,872 Repayment of loans (435,100) (320,185) Payment of lease liabilities (8,482) (8,311) Change in short-term debts to banks and other lenders 1,544 (71,722) Dividends paid (138,520) (130,220) Purchase of treasury shares (143,214) (78,087) Sale of treasury shares 41,783 52,744 Cashflowgenerated/(used)byfinancingactivities (215,544) (410,909) Changeincashandcash equivalents 156,255 12,337 Opening cash and cash equivalents 322,423 221,812 Currency translation effect (7,216) 871 Closingcashandcash equivalents 471,462 235,020

DECLARATIONBYTHEFINANCIALREPORTINGOFFICER

The Financial Reporting Officer, Niccolò Giovannini, declares, pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the Company's documentation, books and accounting records.