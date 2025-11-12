

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Recordati S.p.A. (RCDTF.PK) a pharmaceutical company, reported that its net income attributable to equity holders of the parent for the first nine months of 2025 was 326.29 million euros, down 3.6% versus the prior year, reflecting non-cash charges arising from the acquisition of Enjaymo, higher nonrecurring cost and higher tax rate. On a per share basis, net income was 1.560 euros compared to 1.618 euros in the previous year.



Adjusted net income was 493.1 million euros up by 10.7% compared to the same period of 2024, with higher operating performance partially offset by the increase in financial expenses and the tax rate.



Consolidated net revenue for the first nine months of 2025 was 1.956 billion euros, up 12.2% versus the first nine months of 2024 or 8.1% on a like-for-like basis at CER, driven by strong business momentum across both Specialty & Primary Care and Rare Diseases. The adverse FX impact for the first nine months of 2025 was 35.5 million euros or 2.0%.



The company upgraded its peak year sales estimate for Isturisa to greater than 1.2 billion euros from a previous range of 550 million euros - 650 million euros. This is based on a decision to actively pursue the non-overt Cushing's syndrome market which is included in the current expanded U.S. label. On April 15, 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Isturisa (osilodrostat) for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adults with Cushing's syndrome for whom surgery is not an option or has not been curative.



The Board of Directors has resolved to distribute an interim dividend for 2025 of 0.63 euros per share, payable to shareholders holding shares on the ex-dividend date. The interim dividend will be paid starting 26 November 2025, with record date 25 November 2025, and coupon no. 36. Shareholders must be registered by 24 November 2025 to be eligible.



