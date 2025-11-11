SMX Public Limited: SMX's Newest Partnership Puts Humanity Back Into Gold

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / For centuries, gold has represented permanence, beauty, and wealth. It has been worn as power, traded as currency, and hoarded as security. But for all its brilliance, the truth about where it comes from has always been a matter of faith.

That era is over. trueGold, a majority-owned subsidiary of SMX (NASDAQ:SMX), is giving gold something it has never had before: proof. The company's molecular-marking technology allows each gram of gold to hold a chemical memory of its origin, purity, and ethical path from mine to market.

This is not paperwork. It's science. The proof is literally inside the metal. That means the gold in a wedding ring, a luxury timepiece, or a national reserve can finally verify its own story. It's the convergence of transparency, technology, and humanity, and it may be one of the most important shifts in the global value chain this century.

A Technology Rooted in Responsibility

The marker that powers SMX's trueGold is molecular, invisible, and permanent. Once embedded, it can be read in seconds without cutting, melting, or dismantling the gold. What once required weeks of testing to determine provenance, now takes moments. And it comes with scientific certainty. SMX's system instantly verifies authenticity, recycled content, and ethical sourcing, transforming gold into what it was always meant to be: a universal standard of trust.

The implications go beyond the lab. In regions where illicit mining funds conflict or force child labor, molecular verification becomes a line of defense. It creates a system where only verified gold enters legitimate markets. Accountability begins at the atomic level, cutting off exploitation at its source and forcing the industry to evolve toward fairness.

Independent testing by Intertek confirmed that SMX's marker is chemically inert and non-toxic. It meets international safety standards, including EU REACH and RoHS compliance, the U.S. National Stamping Act, and Canada's Precious Metals Marking Regulations. That means gold can now carry proof without altering its purity or its value. Traceability and consumer safety finally share the same space.

Partnerships That Humanize Proof

Proof, on its own, is just data. What gives it meaning are the people and systems that uphold it. SMX's trueGold network is designed to make transparency practical, enforceable, and human.

Its partnership with Ava Global, a leader in high-value logistics, ensures that verification continues during every shipment. Marked gold maintains its verified identity from refinery to vault. Fingo, another collaborator specializing in digital identity, verifies that only authorized personnel handle the gold, securing the human side of the chain.

Together, they turn the old process of "trust by declaration" into "trust by detection." Every checkpoint becomes part of the proof itself. The result is a living ecosystem of accountability that safeguards both the product and the people connected to it.

The Global Network of Material Truth

The reach of SMX extends far beyond precious metals. In Europe, the company collaborates with the CARTIF Technology Centre in Spain and CETI in France. These partnerships apply molecular memory to textiles, packaging, and industrial materials, advancing Europe's move toward measurable sustainability.

In Austria, SMX works with BT-Systems and REDWAVE, integrating molecular verification and artificial intelligence into automated recycling facilities. In Singapore, its partnership with Bio-Packaging is certifying recycled plastics for major consumer brands, while Tradepro Group in the United States brings the same technology into domestic recycling networks.

Each alliance forms another front in the global campaign to replace faith with evidence. Together, they reinforce the idea that proof is not limited to one material or one country. It is a universal language of accountability that can span industries, borders, and ideologies.

When Luxury Meets Ethics

In today's world, transparency is no longer a marketing advantage. It is a demand. SMX's trueGold enables miners and brands to certify their products molecule by molecule. Shoppers can verify a piece's origin, composition, and recycled content with absolute confidence.

This new era of ethical luxury gives artisans and manufacturers something equally valuable: pride in provenance. When creators can prove their materials are responsibly sourced, they elevate craftsmanship into an act of integrity. Every finished product reflects both beauty and honesty.

The result is a shift in consumer power. Studies from IBM and PwC show that more than 70% of buyers are willing to pay a premium for sustainable, traceable goods. trueGold doesn't just meet that demand; it defines it. Within a marketplace where perception drives profit, accountability becomes the new gold standard.

The Human Dividend

At its core, trueGold is not a story about technology. It is a story about people. It is about the miners who deserve safe conditions, the jewelers who deserve credit for their integrity, and the consumers who deserve to trust what they own.

Proof brings fairness back to the table. It bridges the gap between developing nations that extract resources and the global markets that consume them. It gives investors confidence, but it also gives communities dignity.

Gold has always symbolized permanence. Now, through SMX's science, it finally lives up to that promise. It becomes not just a store of value but a record of truth. One that repairs the divide between what is real and what is claimed.

