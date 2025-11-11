Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Announces Managed Services Agreement Extension with PLDT and Smart to Accelerate IT Modernization

Expanded seven-year managed services collaboration will drive agility, enhance customer experience, and simplify IT operations

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced a seven-year extension of its managed services agreement with PLDT Inc. (PLDT) and its wireless subsidiary Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart). The expanded collaboration reinforces Amdocs' long-standing partnership with PLDT to advance the modernization of its IT operations, streamline business processes, and enhance customer experiences through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (GenAI) technologies.

Driving Digital Agility and Operational Efficiency

Building on previous cloud modernization projects, the renewed agreement extends Amdocs' scope of services to cover solution design, implementation, operations, and performance management - delivering end-to-end accountability and measurable outcomes.

Leveraging Amdocs' AI-powered platforms and Services360 solution, PLDT will enhance service delivery, improve agility, and reduce operational costs. The partnership supports scalable operations across hybrid, multi-cloud, and on-premises environments, enabling seamless integration and greater efficiency across PLDT and Smart's IT landscape.

Empowering the Philippines' Digital Future

"This agreement with Amdocs marks an important step in accelerating our vision to make the Philippines a leading digital and AI hub in the region," said Manuel V. Pangilinan, Chairman & CEO of PLDT and Smart Communications, Inc. "By harnessing the power of generative AI and advanced technologies, we aim to strengthen PLDT's ability to serve customers better and also help shape a smarter, more connected, and digitally inclusive Philippines - where technology uplifts and drives progress."

"Our transformation journey is guided by a clear purpose - to use technology to make everyday connections smarter and more meaningful," said Ricky Vargas, Leadership Transition Officer, PLDT. "Through our collaboration with trusted partners like Amdocs, we are building the right foundation for Filipinos to confidently embrace AI and the opportunities it brings."

"At PLDT, we understand how AI, cloud, and automation are reshaping the telecom landscape-powering smarter networks, real-time services, and better experiences at scale," said Menardo G. Jimenez, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of PLDT. "Our extended partnership with Amdocs marks an important milestone in our digital transformation journey. Amdocs's expertise in AI and GenAI will be instrumental in driving operational efficiency and delivering next-generation digital services."

"We are delighted to strengthen our long-standing partnership with PLDT, supporting the management of their service requirements with our products and services" said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "As a technology leader in the Philippines, PLDT understands the immense value of leveraging generative AI to improve their operations and deliver better experiences for their customers, so we're thrilled to support their continued transformation journey with leading-edge technology capabilities and deep industry expertise."

