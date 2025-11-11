Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its participation in the upcoming SPS 2025, taking place on November 25 27, 2025 in Nuremberg, Germany.

Lattice will deliver a presentation on secure motor control solutions and technology demonstrations with industry partners focused on advanced embedded vision and machine learning applications for the Industrial market.

Who: Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor What When (GMT+2): Nov. 25 27, 2025: Embedded Vision and Machine Learning Demo Showcase EtherCAT Technology Group Booth (Hall 5, #310) Exor booth (Hall 9, #375) Nov. 25, 2025: Tech Talk (11 11:30 a.m.) Secure Connected Motion Control Platform for AC Motors: A Collaborative Innovation by Analog Devices and Lattice Semiconductor

Where: Nuremberg Messe, Nuremberg, Germany



SPS (Smart Product Solution) 2025 is one of the world's leading trade fairs for industrial automation and digitalization. It showcases the entire spectrum of smart and digital automation-from sensors and control technology to industrial communication, software, and integrated systems. The event is a hub for innovation, networking, and knowledge exchange in automation technologies, including Industrial IoT, AI, robotics, and sustainability.

Supporting Resources

For more information about Lattice, please visit https://www.latticesemi.com

For more information about the conference, visit SPS 2025

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, or Weibo.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word "partner" does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251111794039/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sophia Hong

Lattice Semiconductor

503-268-8786

Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Rick Muscha

Lattice Semiconductor

408-826-6000

Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com