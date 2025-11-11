Amdocs Management Limited: Telefónica Germany Selects Amdocs to Deploy GenAI Use Cases and Extend its Billing Platform

Multi-year agreement advances collaboration into new areas of technology and business innovation to drive growth, and automation

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced an expanded collaboration with Telefónica Germany, one of Germany's largest quad-play service providers, to deploy new GenAI use cases and extend its billing platform for both consumer and enterprise services for an additional three years.

The new GenAI use cases leverage Amdocs' amAIz Sales Agent to enable Telefónica Germany to promote new products and automate personalized up-sell opportunities, improving efficiency while delivering more relevant customer experiences. At the same time, the extension of Amdocs' robust billing platform will ensure the service provider continues to benefit from a field-proven, scalable, and future-ready solution supporting millions of customers across mobile, broadband, TV, and fixed voice services.

"Our collaboration with Amdocs allows us to combine innovation with proven reliability," said Mallik Rao, Chief Technology and Enterprise Business Officer at Telefónica Germany. "We are continuing to rely on a robust billing platform that has already proven its value across our business. By adding most modern GenAI capabilities, we can make even better personalized offers to millions of our customers - and thus further improve the customer experience."

"We are proud to expand our relationship with Telefónica Germany as they leverage our industry-leading generative AI capabilities to deliver innovative experiences for their customers," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "By introducing our amAIz agent capabilities into their use cases and customer engagements, Telefónica Germany will be able to contextualize and personalize customer interactions, positioning them to capture top-line growth, while driving down the associated costs to acquire and serve."

Supporting Resources

Find out more about Amdocs amAIz Agents, here

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website

Follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs empowers the world's leading communications and media companies to accelerate innovation and deliver exceptional customer experiences at scale. Our comprehensive portfolio of software products and services enable service providers to harness the transformative power of artificial intelligence, driving digital modernization, cloud adoption, intelligent network automation, and new revenue opportunities. With our talented people across the globe, we partner with our customers to turn advanced technology into measurable business outcomes, enriching lives and advancing a more connected society. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, changes to trade policies including tariffs and trade restrictions, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers. Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, filed on December 17, 2024, and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 on February 18, 2025, and for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on May 19, 2025, and for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 on August 18, 2025.

Media Contacts

Mario Hajiloizi

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: mario.hajiloizi@amdocs.com

Katie Owen

Babel PR for Amdocs

Tel: +44 (0) 7490 131475

E-mail: amdocs@babelpr.com / katie.owen@babelpr.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/telef%c3%b3nica-germany-selects-amdocs-to-deploy-genai-use-cases-and-e-1100167