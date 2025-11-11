Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Expands Managed Services Agreement with Globe to Strengthen Network Operations

The three-year engagement will empower Globe to optimize its mobile network, drive efficiency through automation, and deliver superior customer experiences

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the expansion of its managed services agreement and long-term engagement with Globe, a leading digital solutions provider in the Philippines, to include the network domain. The strategic extension will enable Globe to boost service quality, enhance operational agility and deliver enhanced experience to its customers.

Under the three-year managed services engagement, Amdocs will deliver network strategy and planning, mobile access engineering, and optimization of macro and in-building network solutions to support and optimize Globe's mobile network infrastructure. Amdocs will monitor Globe's mobile network performance parameters and identify improvement areas through automated dashboard reporting on network health, manage network performance during special events and support any network related issue for VIP customers.

Building on the success of the earlier collaboration to transform Globe's IT operations, the new agreement will empower the Filipino service provider to achieve greater cost savings, operational efficiency and automation while adopting global best practices in network operations delivering a more seamless customer experience for Globe's customers.

"Reliable network solutions that are faster, more secure and more resilient are crucial to thrive in this digital age," said Joel Agustin, SVP for Network Planning and Engineering at Globe Telecom. "We're excited to extend our relationship with Amdocs from the IT domain into the network domain to monitor and manage our mobile network infrastructure. This will help us build the right foundations to transform how we serve our customers-delivering more responsive, efficient, and meaningful experiences."

"We're honored to be a long-standing trusted partner to Globe in its digital transformation journey, empowering them to deliver best-in-class connectivity and exceptional digital experiences," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy. "By combining our expertise in network operations, automation, and analytics, we look forward to empowering Globe further strengthen its network performance and advance its transformation goals."

About Amdocs

Amdocs empowers the world's leading communications and media companies to accelerate innovation and deliver exceptional customer experiences at scale. Our comprehensive portfolio of software products and services enable service providers to harness the transformative power of artificial intelligence, driving digital modernization, cloud adoption, intelligent network automation, and new revenue opportunities. With our talented people across the globe, we partner with our customers to turn advanced technology into measurable business outcomes, enriching lives and advancing a more connected society. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, changes to trade policies including tariffs and trade restrictions, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers. Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, filed on December 17, 2024, and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 on February 18, 2025, for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on May 19, 2025, and for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 on August 18, 2025.

