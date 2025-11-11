Amdocs Management Limited: PLDT's Smart Goes Live with Amdocs connectX to Drive Gen Z Engagement, Debuts KiQ App

Collaboration enables Philippine operator's subsidiary, Smart, to deliver fully customizable,hyper-personalized mobile plans for Gen Z subscribers through its KiQ app and accelerate the launch of new MVNOs

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that Smart Communications Inc. (Smart), wireless subsidiary of PLDT, a leading telecommunications and digital service provider in the Philippines, has successfully launched the Amdocs connectX SaaS platform to create a fully personalized digital mobile experience for its Gen Z subscribers and accelerate the growth of mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs).

With connectX, Smart is empowering its Gen Z subscribers to design their own mobile plans and enjoy flexibility and control over their service options via its app, KiQ. The subscribers can customize every aspect of their mobile experience-from data allocation and inclusion of calls or texts to the length of their plan-all with just a few taps. Fully powered by Amdocs' connectX digital foundation and eSIM solution, the experience sets a new standard in digital engagement.

This enables Smart to rapidly roll out new MVNOs and target emerging customer segments. Amdocs connectX, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), provides an end-to-end, "telco-in-a-box" platform that simplifies integration and speeds up the launch of new, differentiated mobile brands and new MVNOs of any size.

"Through connectivity, Filipino Gen Zs are reshaping how they express themselves. They seek high-performance, digital-first, and deeply personalized experiences that go beyond simple communication," said Lloyd R. Manaloto, First Vice President at Smart. "Our collaboration with Amdocs reinforces our vision of giving Gen Z users the power to customize their plans, eliminate unnecessary add-ons, and enjoy complete freedom over their mobile experience-a true evolution of digital mobility."

"As expectations for digital experiences continue to rise, providers like PLDT's Smart recognize the critical role of deep personalization in delivering services that feel truly relevant and contextual," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "We're excited that our connectX platform, which natively incorporates generative AI as a catalyst for business acceleration, will empower Smart to launch innovative, customized offerings that attract new customers and drive growth."

