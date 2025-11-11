Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2025) - Bitcoin Treasury Corporation (TSXV: BTCT) (OTCQX: BTCFF) ("Bitcoin Treasury" or the "Company"), a Bitcoin-native company building shareholder value in Bitcoin, today announced that it has entered into its first Bitcoin loan (the "Loan") with an institutional trading firm. This Loan marks a key step in advancing the Company's strategy to build shareholder value through the strategic accumulation and active deployment of Bitcoin, with the ultimate goal of maximizing Bitcoin per share over the long term.

Bitcoin Treasury has begun developing its institutional Bitcoin services platform. Bitcoin Treasury's lending is one of two pillars it will employ to maximize Bitcoin per share, with the other being capital markets operations. Bitcoin Treasury has been actively developing rigorous underwriting standards for its Bitcoin lending activities and expects to continue expanding its lending operations.

"As Bitcoin evolves from a niche asset to a foundational element of global finance, the opportunity set for institutional Bitcoin services continues to expand," said Elliot Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Bitcoin Treasury Corporation. "Following our recent MSB registration and partnership with FRNT, this inaugural Loan marks an important milestone in our Bitcoin lending program. It's a practical example of our strategy in action - not just holding Bitcoin but using it to unlock new revenue streams and reinforce its role in the global financial system."

About Bitcoin Treasury

Bitcoin Treasury Corporation is a Canadian-based company focused on institutional-grade Bitcoin services, initially offering Bitcoin-denominated loans. Bitcoin Treasury's core strategy is to build shareholder value through the strategic accumulation and active deployment of Bitcoin, while growing Bitcoin per Share (BPS). Recognizing Bitcoin's finite supply and long-term potential, the Corporation intends to maintain a robust treasury position while building a scalable platform for Bitcoin-based financial services.

