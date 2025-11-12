Anzeige
ISS World Services A/S: ISS signs significant contract with major UK Government department

ISS, a leading global workplace experience and facility services company, has entered into a new partnership with the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), a major ministerial department of the UK Government. The contract has an annual value of approximately DKK 300 million.

Copenhagen, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the new contract, ISS will deliver a comprehensive range of integrated services and capital projects across the FCDO's UK offices. These include daily services such as cleaning, catering, reception, and grounds maintenance, while ISS will also support larger projects - from technical equipment upgrades, to office refurbishments and roof replacements.

The contract is set to start in Q2 2026 and has a duration of five years, with an option to extend for two additional years.

Scott Davies, Country Manager of ISS United Kingdom & Ireland, says:

"We are immensely excited and proud to enter this partnership with the FCDO. With our strong UK public sector expertise and people-centric approach, we will work as 'one team' with the FCDO to deliver high-quality services and exceptional workplace experiences that enhance efficiency and wellbeing. It is a true privilege for ISS to support such a vital government department in its daily mission to lead diplomatic, development, and consular work in the UK and across the globe."


For media enquiries:
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 4176 1989

For investor enquiries:
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725
Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468



