

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Life Holding AG (SLW1.F, SZLMY, SLHN.SW), a Swiss life insurance company, on Wednesday reported a rise in fee income for the nine-month period.



For the nine-month period to September 30, the Group posted a fee income of CHF 1.910 billion, higher than CHF 1.877 billion in the same period last year.



Gross written premiums, policy fees, and deposits received stood at CHF 16.266 billion, up from CHF 15.878 billion in the previous year.



