

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Orix Corp (IX) revealed a profit for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY271.096 billion, or JPY239.91 per share. This compares with JPY182.946 billion, or JPY159.15 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.5% to JPY1.564 trillion from JPY1.403 trillion last year.



Orix Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY271.096 Bln. vs. JPY182.946 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY239.91 vs. JPY159.15 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.564 Tn vs. JPY1.403 Tn last year.



