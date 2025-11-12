

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Bayer AG (BYR.L) reported Loss for third quarter of -EUR963 million



The company's bottom line came in at -EUR963 million, or -EUR0.98 per share. This compares with -EUR4.183 billion, or -EUR4.26 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.1% to EUR9.660 billion from EUR9.968 billion last year.



Bayer AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: -EUR963 Mln. vs. -EUR4.183 Bln. last year. -EPS: -EUR0.98 vs. -EUR4.26 last year. -Revenue: EUR9.660 Bln vs. EUR9.968 Bln last year.



For the third quarter, the company posted core earnings from continuing operations of EUR 0.57 per share, higher than EUR 0.24 per share in the same period last year.



