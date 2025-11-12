

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY), a German semiconductor maker, on Wednesday reported a profit in its fourth quarter, compared to prior year's loss, while Segment Result fell amid nearly flat sales.



Looking ahead for the first quarter, the company projects segment Result Margin to be in the mid-to-high-teens percentage range and revenue of around 3.6 billion euros.



Further, for fiscal 2026, Infineon expects adjusted gross margin to be in the low-forties percentage range and Segment Result Margin in the high-teens percentage range. Moderate revenue growth is expected compared with the prior year despite an adverse currency impact.



In fiscal 2025, Segment Result Margin was 17.5 percent, with revenue of 14.662 billion euros.



Jochen Hanebeck, CEO of Infineon, said, 'In the 2026 fiscal year we are expecting moderate growth in a still mixed market environment. Growth momentum in the automotive, industrial and consumer markets remains modest. Many customers are proceeding cautiously and placing short-term orders.'



Further, the firm said it intends to propose to the Annual General Meeting to be held in February 2026 a dividend of 0.35 euro per share, as in the previous year.



In the fourth quarter, profit was 231 million euros or 0.17 euro per share, compared to prior year's loss of 84 million euros or 0.07 euro per share.



On a continuing operations basis, profit was 239 million euros or 0.18 euro per share, 38 percent lower than last year's profit of 384 million euros or 0.29 euro per share.



Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 0.34 euro, compared to 0.49 euro a year ago.



Segment Result fell 14 percent year-over-year to 717 million euros, and Segment Result Margin dropped to 18.2 percent from 21.2 percent a year ago.



Revenue edged up to 1 percent 3.943 billion euros from 3.919 billion euros in the prior year.



