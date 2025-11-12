

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - LEG Immobilien SE (LEG.DE) on Wednesday reported a 19.3% increase in adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 to €181.3 million, up from €152 million a year earlier, driven by the integration of the Brack Capital Properties portfolio, rental growth, and strong value-add service performance.



Funds form operations (FFO I) grew 12.6% year-on-year to €370.7 million.



Actual rents on a comparable basis increased 3.6% in the free-financed segment and 3.1% across the total portfolio. Like-for-like EPRA vacancy rate remained low at 2.5%, compared with 2.4% a year earlier. EPRA NTA per share rose 4.1% to €131 as of September 30, 2025, up from €125.90 at year-end 2024.



Looking ahead, the company confirmed its 2025 AFFO forecast range of €215 - €225 million, implying around 10% earnings growth versus 2024.



For 2026, LEG expects further significant earnings growth, projecting AFFO between €220 million and €240 million and FFO I in the range of €475 million to €495 million, marking a potential new all-time high.



