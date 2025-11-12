

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Trend Micro Inc. (TMICF), a cybersecurity company, on Wednesday reported net income before taxes of 39.355 billion yen for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, down from 41.063 billion yen a year earlier, mainly due to an extraordinary loss of 160 million yen, compared with extraordinary gain of 2.732 billion yen in the previous year.



Operating profit rose 13.4% to 44.474 billion yen from 39.237 billion yen, reflecting lower operating expenses.



Net income attributable to owners of the parent grew to 26.942 billion yen or 203.46yen per share, from 26.418 billion yen or 197.38 yen per share a year ago.



Net sales were almost flat at 202.753 billion yen.



For the full year, the company forecasts net sales of 274 billion yen, up 0.5% from the previous year. Net income attributable to owners of the parent is expected to fall 12.1% to 30.2 billion yen, translating to basic earnings per share of 230.01 yen.



