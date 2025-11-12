

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Taylor Wimpey (TW.L), a home construction company, on Wednesday reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance, expecting UK housing completions and group operating profit to be in line with previous forecasts.



As of 30 July 2025, the company had guided for UK completions excluding joint ventures between 10,400 and 10,800 homes and group operating profit including joint ventures of around £424 million.



The order book excluding joint ventures totalled 7,253 homes valued at about £2.116 billion as of 9 November 2025, down from 7,771 homes valued at £2.214 billion a year earlier.



