Solar Foods Oyj: Fermenta will introduce Solein-powered protein bars in the United States

Solar Foods Oyj, press release 12 November 2025 at 9.30 EET

Fermenta will introduce Solein®-powered protein bars in the United States

Health & Performance nutrition start-up Fermenta will introduce Solein®-powered protein bars in the United States. The products will be available for consumers during Q1 2026, and they will be among the first Solein-powered products available to consumers in the United States.

Fermenta wants to answer the growing demand for functional products that support consumers' well-being, especially related to gut health. The company aims to introduce Solein-powered gluten-free and animal-free protein bars for consumers in the United States under their brand Gutsy. A limited amount of the products will be introduced during early 2026.

"We want to create delightful moments for consumers and offer sustainable and clean products that support digestive wellness and are high in protein, vegan-friendly and contain less sugar. Solein is a groundbreaking new ingredient which supports our sustainability ambition and offers exceptional nutritional values with no compromise on taste", says John Gibb, CEO of Fermenta.

"Solein is an extremely versatile ingredient, and Fermenta's functional protein bars are one example of how Solein works in final products. As an agile start-up Fermenta will be among the first to bring products made with Solein available for consumers in the United States. We are very excited to see what kinds of products Solein will be used in in the future", says Troels Nørgaard, Chief Commercial and Product Officer at Solar Foods.

Entering a new era of protein with Solein

Solar Foods has started the commercialization of Solein in the United States, focusing first on the Health & Performance nutrition market. The company has signed several supply agreements with various customers and works closely with customers to support developing products for consumers. Before United States, products made with Solein have already been available for consumers in Singapore.

Solar Foods is also developing its own product concepts to demonstrate Solein's capabilities in consumer products. The company recently introduced new flavours for its product concepts for protein bars, protein drinks and ready-to-mix shakes made with Solein in the Supply Side Global event in Las Vegas.

"The consumer demand for different health & performance nutrition products is growing rapidly. Solein excels as an ingredient in this category, offering customers a highly versatile ingredient with exceptional nutrition, functionality, and taste, while drastically reducing environmental impact. Produced via an innovative gas fermentation method, a highly efficient and scalable technology, Solein can address the significant global protein supply challenge while minimizing the risk for supply restraints", Nørgaard says.

Compared to other protein sources like soy, pea or whey, Solein is nutritionally unique. It combines the best qualities of animal- and plant-based proteins: it has all the 9 essential amino acids without cholesterol or saturated fats. Solein contains iron and vitamin B12, which plant-based proteins lack. Solein also contains 10% nutritious fiber, which whey protein completely lacks. Solein surpasses both type of proteins in sustainability, as its production has a radically lower environmental impact. Solein is also an extremely versatile ingredient: thanks to its mild taste, products made with Solein can taste like anything.

Media inquiries:

Maria Rämö, Communications Manager, maria.ramo@solarfoods.com, tel. +358 10 579 3283

Images for editorial use: www.solarfoods.com/media

Certified Advisor

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

What is Solein?

Solein is an all-purpose protein grown with the air we breathe: The unique bioprocess takes a single microbe, one of the billion different ones found in nature, and grows it by fermenting it using air and electricity. Solein is a nutritionally rich and versatile ingredient which can replace protein virtually in any food. Solein can also be used as a fortifier to complement the nutritional profile of various foods: it can be a source of iron, fibre and B vitamins, and it can also bring different techno-functionalities into food products. Learn more at www.solein.com.

About Solar Foods

Solar Foods produces Solein®, a protein created using carbon dioxide and electricity. This innovative production method is independent of weather and climate conditions, eliminating the need for traditional agriculture. Founded in Finland in 2017, Solar Foods is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn more at www.solarfoods.com and investors.solarfoods.com.

For more information about Gutsy, please see www.eatgutsy.com.