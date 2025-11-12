Finastra Bolsters Technology Leadership Team with Strategic Executive Appointments

New Data, Information and Security roles to Drive Innovation and Trust in Global Financial Services Software

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra, a global leader in financial services software, today announced the appointment of three senior technology executives to its leadership team: a new Chief Data Officer and Chief Information Security Officer, as well as a Chief Information Officer. These appointments reinforce Finastra's commitment to delivering modern, secure, and trusted financial technology that enables its 8,000+ customers worldwide to innovate, scale and grow.

"In today's rapidly evolving financial technology landscape, data and security are at the core of trust and transformation," said Mike Stawchansky, Chief Technology Officer at Finastra. "Their expertise will accelerate our delivery of modern financial services software and strengthen our position as the trusted partner for mission-critical banking solutions."

The appointments include:

Ali Khan, Chief Data Officer

An award-winning executive from Experian with more than 25 years of experience across data, AI, and platform architecture, Khan leads Finastra's global data organization and data-driven strategy. He brings deep expertise in building and scaling data platforms in highly regulated industries, ensuring that Finastra's customers can unlock new value from their data while meeting the highest standards of compliance and innovation.

Matthew McCormack, Chief Information Security Officer

A renowned global leader in cybersecurity and risk management, McCormack oversees Finastra's security strategy and frameworks, fortifying the company's enterprise ecosystem and safeguarding sensitive financial data. Joining Finastra from BNY, and with over 25 years of extensive experience leading security operations at scale, McCormack will continue to champion industry-leading practices that protect customers and promote resilience in an increasingly complex threat environment.

Sanjay Jain, Chief Information Officer

An expert technology executive with over 25 years of experience leading IT strategy, infrastructure, and transformation initiatives, Sanjay brings a proven ability to streamline infrastructure through automation and scale global teams across strategic programs. Previously at Honeywell, Sanjay will ensure Finastra remains at the forefront of modern enterprise IT.

These strategic additions to Finastra's technology team underscore the company's strategy: delivering secure, modern, and high-performing software solutions that empower customers to stay future-ready in a dynamic financial services market.

About Finastra

Finastra is a global leader in financial services software, trusted by 8,000+ customers - including 45 of the world's top 50 banks - in over 130 countries. With expertise in Lending, Payments, Universal Banking, and Treasury & Capital Markets, we deliver reliable, scalable, mission-critical solutions such as Loan IQ, LaserPro, Trade Innovation, Essence, Global PAYplus, Payments To Go, and Financial Messaging. Backed by Vista Equity Partners, we co-innovate with customers to build modern technology that helps financial institutions grow with confidence. Visit www.finastra.com or follow Finastra on LinkedIn.

