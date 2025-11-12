Highlights:

Moderate to strong off-hole EM conductors detected across multiple historical drillholes, indicating potential extensions of sulphide mineralization.

Anomalies occur near the interpreted core zone of a potential Cu-Zn-Au-Ag system, consistent with Kintavar's VMS model.

Drilling planned in early 2026 to test the strongest EM conductors and confirm the source of the anomalies.

Evidence Continues to Build Toward VMS Interpretation Recent geophysical results further strengthen Kintavar's working model that the Roger Project hosts a Cu-Zn-Au-Ag VMS system.

Results reinforce geological similarities between the Roger Project and Agnico Eagle's LaRonde Mine environment in the southern Abitibi.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - Kintavar Exploration Inc. (TSXV: KTR) (FSE: 58V) ("Kintavar" or the "Company") is pleased to report encouraging results from downhole geophysical surveys completed across its Roger Polymetallic Sulphide Project near Chibougamau, Quebec. The new data identifies several off-hole electromagnetic (EM) conductors that are spatially coincident with zones of known mineralization, adding to the growing body of evidence that the Roger system may represent a volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) environment.

"These EM anomalies appear exactly where our geological model predicts they should be, within the most prospective parts of the system. It's an important validation that we're looking in the right place," said Peter Cashin, Kintavar's CEO. "The next step is to drill these conductors and confirm whether they represent the massive sulphide bodies we believe are present. The strong to moderate conductivity in areas we interpret as hosting the strongest geological similarities to Agnico Eagle's LaRonde mine gives us confidence that a base metal sulphide deposit could exist on the property. We are now more encouraged than ever about the base metal sulphide potential of the property."

Figure 1 - Location of Target Conductors Identified by the BHEM Survey.

Figure 2 - BHEM Survey Area, Roger Project, Chibougamau, Quebec.

Roger Drilling and Explorations Plans Ahead

Geophysical targets identified from the survey work confirm our model that Roger is a high-priority target for hosting base metal sulphide deposits on the property (see Figure 1). The conductive bodies will be drill-tested in early 2026. A 5,500-metre drill program is planned to probe the anomalous geophysics at the 500-550 m vertical level. All new drilling will be systematically sampled and assayed to characterize the geochemical signature of the host rocks to aid in vectoring towards the center of gravity of the mineralized system. In addition, a program of Borehole Electromagnetic surveys (BHEM) will be completed on the new drilling to vector towards the center of the base metal sulphide system probed in drilling.

Evidence to Date Suggesting Roger Is a VMS System

Geophysical Support : Downhole EM surveys show moderate to strong off-hole conductors coincident with known mineralization, matching VMS-style sulphide geometry. Mineralogical Characteristics : Cu-Zn-Au-Ag sulphides occur in iron-chlorite-altered felsic to intermediate volcanics, typical of VMS stratigraphy. Alteration Assemblages : Strong deformation and hydrothermal alteration style are inconsistent with a porphyry setting but characteristic of deformed VMS systems. Structural and Stratigraphic Controls : Mineralization follows a continuous marker horizon traceable for 1.4 km, consistent with stratiform VMS horizons. Geochemical Evidence : Major and trace element data from historical core mirror signatures from Agnico Eagle's LaRonde Mine in the Abitibi. Physical Property Testing : Rock density, conductivity, resistivity, and chargeability data support the presence of conductive sulphide zones at depth. Historical High-Grade Intervals : Past drilling intersected multi-percent Cu-Zn with strong Au-Ag credits, confirming a gold-rich, polymetallic, VMS-type metal association. Geophysical and Geological Alignment : Newly detected EM conductors align with known mineralized trends, reinforcing the updated geological model. Comparative Deposit Model : Roger shares key features with LaRonde 20N, host rocks, alteration, structure, and metal suite, supporting a common VMS origin.

Re-Interpreting the Roger Copper-Gold Project

While the Roger deposit was historically interpreted as a porphyry-style or intrusion-related Au-Cu system, Kintavar's recent work suggests that strong potential for gold-rich basemetal sulphides also exist on the property. The high degree of deformation and alteration observed in the rocks raises questions about the prior intrusive-only origin of the mineralization.

Base metal sulphide intervals across the property are observed to occur within iron chlorite-altered felsic to intermediate tuffs, agglomerates, and banded flows, characteristic of VMS-style horizons. This mineralized marker horizon has now been traced along at least 1.4 km of strike length.

To refine this model, Kintavar has systematically compiled and re-evaluated all historical data from Roger, completing relogging and resampling of drill core, detailed rock geochemistry, and age dating of mineralized host rocks. In parallel, physical property testing (density, magnetic susceptibility, conductivity, resistivity, and chargeability) across all lithologies was completed to better detect subtle geophysical signatures of deep sulphide targets.

Geological Comparisons to Known VMS Deposits in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt

The geological reinterpretation of the historical exploration work completed on the property shows very strong similarities to the geological and geochemical environment of the Agnico Eagle's LaRonde 20N massive sulphide deposit1. Results from major oxide and trace element geochemical analysis from sampling of historical core completed in early August are comparable to the chemical signatures of LaRonde Mine rocks.

Detailed Results of Kintavar's Borehole Electromagnetic Survey

The best means of detecting the deep presence of massive sulphide bodies is with the use of in-hole geophysical surveys. Survey crews from Abitibi Geophysics of Val d'Or, Quebec were mobilized to the property on October 1 and commenced survey work on October 2. Borehole electromagnetic data (BHEM) was collected in nine historical drillholes across 1.4 km strike-length of the Roger mineralized system (see Figure 1). The survey work was completed on October 17th. The results of the final interpretation of the field data were recently received and are herein summarized.

Abitibi utilized the DigiAltantis BHEM probe and TerraScope 400V transmitters to acquire 3-component B-Field data with high dipole moment using a low base frequency for high conductance targets and a Single loop (400 to 600m side) configuration. The radius of detection by this method from the hole axis is about 150 m and is used to detect the presence of massive sulphide conductors. A total of nine holes for 16 downhole tests (some holes were probed twice using different loop geometries to optimize the resolution of the EM signal) were completed.

NE Sector

BHEM surveys were completed in holes over the northeastern area of the Roger mineralized (see Figure 2). The survey was focused on borehole 1206-13-57, where massive sulphides grading 7.0% Zn, 0.36% Cu, 10.5 g/t Ag over 6.0 m were detected within the Roberge ultramafic intrusive south of Roger mineralization.

A series of strong to moderate off-hole conductors were identified below historical drillhole 1206-08-25, 13-57, 18-93, 18-94 and 87-MOP2-01. Two parallel, moderate, NW-dipping (650) conductive plates were detected approximately 100 m below the deepest drilling in what is the most strongly sulphide-mineralized area of the Roger Au-Cu deposit system (see Figure 2). A shallow to moderate NE-plunge is interpreted for the conductors which matches the plunge direction of the area geology. Of particular interest is a very strong (500 siemens) off-hole conductive plate approximately 250-300 m NE of the eastern extremity of the survey. This anomaly aligns with a base metal exhalative horizon intersected in historical hole 1206-18-114, 300 m further to the northeast (1.73% Cu, 25.0 g/t Ag, 15.2 g/t Au over 0.7m). This target constitutes a highest-priority base metal sulphide target to be drilled. The geometry and location of the conductors will be used to optimize drill targeting for the upcoming winter program.

SW Sector

BHEM survey work in this region (see Figure 2) was completed on drillholes 1206-04-19 and 1206-13-73, 77, 78 and 83 in an area of base metal sulphide exhalative horizons. Grades of 3.93% Cu, 50.0 g/t Ag, 3.7 g/t Au over 3.8m (BH 1206-18-73) and 3.6% Zn, 3.2% Cu, 124.0 g/t Ag, 27.0 g/t Au over 1.2m (BH 1206-13-75) from massive sulphide-bearing chloritic horizons were reported in historical drilling in the area.

The survey detected a weak to moderate off-hole formational conductive plate below the earlier drilling. Of particular interest is the observation that the conductivity of the plate strengthens towards the southwest of the survey area (125 siemens) and may be related to base metal sulphide bodies in that area.

Oblique 3-D images of the conductive targets identified by the survey work are present in Figure 1 & 2 and will aid in locating diamond drillholes for our Winter 2026 program.

Kintavar is a Quebec-focused copper and gold company with one of the province's largest and most diversified exploration portfolios. Its 100%-owned flagship Roger Project, located in the Chibougamau district, hosts a historic gold-copper deposit with strong potential to host volcanic-hosted polymetallic massive sulphide deposits. With a diversified pipeline of greenfield projects across Quebec's best-known mining regions and backed by the Ore Group's proven exploration and capital markets team Kintavar has a clear focus on discovery and growth for copper, zinc and gold. The Company is well-positioned to immediately execute an aggressive exploration and acquisition strategy and attract broader market attention.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo (1202) and géo. (311), a Qualified Person, as defined in "NI 43-101"

Disclosure Regarding Historical Resources

The Historic Resource Report has been replaced by a technical report dated July 24, 2025 entitled "43-101 Technical Report on the Roger Property" (the "Technical Report"), which does not contain a resource estimate. The Technical Report was prepared for Kintavar by Alain-Jean Beauregard, P. Geo, whom is a qualified persons as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and is independent of the Corporation applying the tests set out in NI 43-101. A copy of the Technical Report will be filed under the Corporation's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca upon completion of the Transaction.

The Historic Report summarized above has been included simply to demonstrate the mineral potential of Roger. The Company considers the Historical Estimate to be relevant to the further development of the Project; however, it is not treating the Historical Estimate as a current mineral resource. The Historical Estimate was calculated in accordance with NI 43-101 and CIM Standards at the time of publication and predated the current CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves Best Practices Guidelines (November, 2019).

The Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to upgrade the Resource as current. To upgrade or verify the Historical Resource as current, the Company will need to complete a thorough review, analysis and resampling of the historical information and drill data as discussed above, along with the incorporation of subsequent exploration work and results subsequent to the publication of the Historic Report, Additionally, a full review of the economic parameters utilized to determine Reasonable Prospects of Eventual Economic Extraction would be required in order to produce a current mineral resource for the Project. Any future mineral resource will need to evaluate the open pit and/or underground potential taking into consideration the current cost and pricing conditions and constraints, along with continuity of resource blocks.

1 Proven & Probable reserves of 19.9Mt grading 4.26 g/t Au (2,740 Koz), 10.7Mt grading 19.79 g/t Ag and 0.28% Cu, 0.98% Zn (6,830 Koz Ag and 30,033 tonnes Cu, 104,825 tonnes Zn, respectively). Indicated resources of 16.9Mt grading 2.79 g/t Au (1,522 Koz), 5.8Mt grading 15.28 g/t Ag, 0.14% Cu, 1.00% Zn (2,873 Koz Ag, 8,213 tonnes Cu, 58,633 tonnes Zn, respectively). Inferred resources of 8.8Mt grading 4.38 g/t Au (1,240 Koz), 1.6Mt grading 11.14 g/t Ag, 0.25% Cu, 0.34% Zn (580 Koz Ag, 4,101 tonnes Cu, 5,520 tonnes Zn, respectively). Source: Agnico Eagle year-end 2024 Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources Statement.

