Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQB: DRYGF) (FSE: X7W) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") reports the final results from its 2025 drill program along the rapidly expanding, open-ended, high grade Elora Gold System. During 2025, the Company has more than tripled the size of the principal structure, the Elora Shear zone, to over 800 metres along strike. The most recent results show good continuity between the historic Jubilee and Pearl occurrences (Figure 1). The Elora Gold System remains open at depth, with the vast majority of drill holes still above the 200-meter vertical level. In addition, the 2025 program discovered, and begun to outline, several sub-parallel, gold bearing structures in the hanging wall ("HW") to the Elora Shear (Figure 2). In near-surface drilling, holes DGR-25-029 and DGR-25-030A returned the widest intervals to date on both the HW2 and HW3 structures while drill hole DGR-25-028 intercepted the widest interval to date on the Elora Shear (Table 1). See video here.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jzhwmZStPsQ

Figure 1: Before and After Dryden Golds Drill Program - Contoured Long Section Elora

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9776/274099_37e9176a245a4825_001full.jpg

Overall, the program has been a significant success and sets the stage for rapid growth in the Gold Rock Target Area with its fully funded 2026 exploration program.

Trey Wasser, CEO of Dryden Gold states, "The most important of our four goals for the 2025 exploration program was to expand the size of the Elora Gold System. From this spring's high-grade discovery at Pearl, to the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization in the new Hanging Wall structures and with the continuity of the main Elora Shear Zone now being demonstrated, we are in a great position as we lay out our 2026 drill program at Gold Rock. Figure 1 clearly demonstrates this significant progress and outlines a continuous zone of gold mineralization for over 600 metres which remains open for expansion. Combined with the promising early-stage discoveries at Sherridon & Hyndman, we have now delivered on three of our four 2025 goals. We have recently completed initial drill testing of our Mug Lake target (assays pending) with the objective of outlining the broader potential of the greater Gold Rock Camp, which was our fourth goal for 2025."

Table 1: New Gold Rock Drilling Highlights

Target Area Drillhole

From To Length (m)* Grade (g/t Au) Elora DGR-25-025

36.25 48.85 10.60 1.21 Elora DGR-25-028

126.80 154.75 27.95 0.77 HW 2 DGR-25-029

30.00 45.30 15.30 1.04

DGR-25-029 Including 39.80 42.30 2.50 4.09 HW 3 DGR-25-029

100.00 105.10 5.10 1.91

DGR-25-029 Including 100.50 101.60 1.10 8.77 HW 2 DGR-25-030A

38 42.80 4.80 2.1

DGR-25-030A Including 40.00 41.20 1.20 6.29 HW 3 DGR-25-030A

101.5 110.25 8.75 1.52

DGR-25-030A Including 101.50 102.50 1.00 12.36 *Reported intervals are drilled core lengths, true width is unknown; assay values are uncut

Follow the link to our website for the full list of drill results and more detailed technical overview.

Between Pearl and Laurentian, DGR-25-020 intersected five gold mineralized structures, at shallow depths. However, there is a narrowing of the structures and lower grades north of Pearl that is believed to be related to faults or other structural factors. Recently drilled hole DGR-25-031 drill tested across the Elora Gold System and the Big Master Gold System from Pearl to north of Treasure. This hole encountered a significant fault structure which the geology team believes is playing a role in this narrowing of the mineralized structures. Further geological work is underway to improve targeting at the northern portion of the Gold Rock Target Area.

Figure 2: Map view showing new drill hole results on parallel mineralized structures

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9776/274099_37e9176a245a4825_002full.jpg

Marketing Update

CEO Trey Wasser will be meeting with investors at the 121 London Mining Investment Conference taking place on November 17-18 and will also be participating in the Swiss Mining Institute Zurich conference from November 20-21 hosting more one-to-one meetings and attending networking events. We welcome investors to reach out for meetings and to review our updated corporate presentation, here.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Maura J. Kolb, M.Sc., P.Geo., President of Dryden Gold and a "qualified person" within the meaning defined by National Instrument 43-101. Verification included examination of the drill core, core photos, the assay data and related databases.

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

The Company is drilling NQ size core. Samples are cut in half, with half going to the lab for analysis and half kept as a record. True thickness/widths of the mineralization is unknown, result intervals are reported as the drilled core lengths unless otherwise stated. All sampling completed by Dryden Gold Corp. within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials, and a level of duplicate analysis. Drill samples from the 2024 and 2025 program were sent to Activation Laboratories, with sample preparation and analysis in Dryden, where they were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and over limits determined by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish. Select samples were analyzed using metallic screens. Activation Laboratories systems conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meets assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization in the Dryden area of Northern Ontario. Dryden Gold is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY"), on the OTCQB marketplace ("DRYGF") in the United States and on the FSE ("X7W") in Germany. The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition/consolidation, exploration success, and M&A and development. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden Gold District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

For more information go to our website www.drydengold.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the acquisition of the Property, receipt of corporate and regulatory approvals, issuance of common shares; future development plans; future acquisitions; exploration programs; and the business and operations of Dryden Gold. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings including receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the acquisition of the Property; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in Dryden Gold's and the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward--looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Dryden Gold and the Company do not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from Dryden Gold's and the Company's expectations or projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274099

SOURCE: Dryden Gold Corp.