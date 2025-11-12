IonQ's Dr. Chris Ballance to speak on how fidelity breakthroughs are accelerating practical use cases and quantum advantage

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), the world's leading quantum company, today announced its participation in Web Summit 2025, one of the largest technology events in Europe. IonQ's President of Quantum Computing and co-founder of Oxford Ionics, Dr. Chris Ballance, is scheduled to speak during the conference's AI Summit on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 10:30 AM local time.

The AI Summit session, "Quantum Without Compromise: The Race to Real-world Applications," will be moderated by technology journalist, Mary-Ann Russon. The discussion will focus on IonQ's recent breakthroughs in quantum gate fidelity and how these advancements underpin the company's roadmap toward fault-tolerant systems. Dr. Ballance will also share how these engineering accomplishments translate into quantum computing's growing impact across industries.

"We're at a pivotal moment where breakthroughs in quantum performance can unlock new opportunities, including real-world applications across industries like financial services, manufacturing, and biomedical research," said Dr. Ballance, President of Quantum Computing at IonQ and co-founder of Oxford Ionics. "Our recent achievement of 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity marks a critical step toward fault-tolerant systems and is opening the door to practical quantum solutions across sectors."

Web Summit 2025 will take place in Lisbon, Portugal on Nov.10-13, and is expected to attract over 70,000 attendees from 150 countries.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] is the world's leading quantum company delivering solutions to solve the world's most complex problems. IonQ's newest generation quantum computers, IonQ Tempo and IonQ Forte Enterprise, are the latest in cutting-edge systems that have been helping customers and partners such as Amazon Web Services, AstraZeneca, and NVIDIA achieve 20x performance results. The company achieved 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity, setting a world record in quantum computing performance in 2025.

The company is accelerating its technology roadmap and intends to deliver the world's most powerful quantum computers with 2 million qubits by 2030 to accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense. IonQ's advancements in quantum networking position the company as a leader in building the quantum internet.

IonQ has operations in Maryland, Washington, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Tennessee, United Kingdom, Toronto, South Korea, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company's innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Fortune Future 50, Newsweek's 2025 Excellence Index 1000, and Forbes' 2025 Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies list. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the scalability, fidelity, efficiency, viability, accessibility, effectiveness, reliability, performance, speed, and commercial-readiness of IonQ's offerings. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to changes in the competitive industries in which IonQ operates, including development of competing technologies; IonQ's ability to deliver, and customers' ability to generate, value from IonQ's offerings; IonQ's ability to implement its business plans, forecasts, roadmaps and other expectations, to identify and realize partnerships and opportunities, and to engage new and existing customers; IonQ's ability to effectively integrate its acquisitions of Oxford Ionics Limited; changes in laws and regulations affecting IonQ's patents; and IonQ's ability to maintain or obtain patent protection for its products and technology, including with sufficient breadth to provide a competitive advantage. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's filings, including but not limited to those described in the "Risk Factors" section of IonQ's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and reports on Form 10-Q. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. IonQ does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

