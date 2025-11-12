Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a leading provider of 4G/5G IoT semiconductor solutions, today announced that Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. (OKI), a leading Japanese information and communications technology company, has selected Sequans' Monarch® LTE-M/NB-IoT platform to power its innovative Zero-Energy IoT Series for monitoring critical infrastructure and disaster sites.

The Zero-Energy IoT Series is a groundbreaking solution designed for autonomous operation without reliance on external power sources. By harnessing renewable energy, it delivers continuous, real-time data from even the most remote or hazardous environments. Its compact and rugged design, combined with a low-maintenance architecture, makes it ideal for deployment in disaster-prone regions, remote industrial zones, and environmentally sensitive areas.

This innovation enhances situational awareness, supports early warning systems, and improves emergency response coordination. It empowers governments, humanitarian organizations, and infrastructure operators to monitor vulnerable areas with greater speed and precision-facilitating smarter decision-making and promoting long-term sustainability.

"In developing our Zero-Energy IoT Series, we select the most suitable connectivity technology according to the specific requirements for each use case and region," said Takashi Inoue, Executive Officer and Head of Component Products Division at OKI. "Among these, Sequans' Monarch platform stands out for its ultra-low power consumption, high reliability, and strong global track record-making it the optimal choice, especially for our overseas deployments. Through our collaboration with Sequans, we have been able to realize a truly autonomous solution that enables real-time monitoring even in environments where power and network access are limited."

Sequans' Monarch technology makes the Zero-Energy IoT Series connect seamlessly to cellular LPWA networks, offering extensive coverage across Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, and beyond. Engineered for energy-scarce environments, the gateway ensures uninterrupted operation with minimal power, making it a vital tool where connectivity is most needed.

"We are honored that OKI has chosen our flagship low-power Monarch technology to enable reliable communication for monitoring critical infrastructure and disaster zones," said Georges Karam, CEO of Sequans. "This collaboration underscores the exceptional performance, ultra-low power consumption, and robust security features of our Monarch platform-especially in the most demanding environments."

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading fabless semiconductor company specializing in wireless 4G/5G cellular technology for the Internet of Things (IoT) as well as a pioneer in Bitcoin Treasury. Sequans' engineers design and develop innovative, secure, and scalable technologies that power the next generation of AI-connected applications - including secured payment, smart mobility and logistics, smart cities, industrial, e-health, and smart homes. Sequans offers a comprehensive portfolio of 4G/5G solutions, including LTE-M/NB-IoT, 4G LTE Cat 1bis, and 5G NR RedCap/eRedCap platforms, all purpose-built for IoT and delivering breakthroughs in wireless connectivity, power efficiency, security, and performance. The company also provides advanced design services and technology licensing.

Founded in 2003, Sequans is headquartered in France and operates globally, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Israel, Finland, Taiwan, and China.

To learn more, please visit sequans.com.

About Oki Electric Industry (OKI)

Founded in 1881, OKI is Japan's leading information and telecommunication manufacturer. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, OKI provides top-quality products, technologies, and solutions to customers through its Public Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Component Products, and Electronics Manufacturing Services businesses. Its various business divisions function synergistically to bring to market exciting new products and technologies that meet a wide range of customer needs in various sectors.

Visit OKI's global website at https://www.oki.com/global.

