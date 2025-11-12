TCL CSOT's Vietnam Factory Commences Mass Production, Boosting Global Manufacturing Strength

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology (TCL CSOT), a global leader in advanced display technologies and a subsidiary of TCL Technology (000100.SZ), today announced the official commencement of mass production and shipment of IT display modules from its new Vietnam factory. This milestone represents a strategic advancement in the company's global manufacturing network expansion and capabilities.

"The commencement of mass production at our Vietnam factory marks a significant milestone in advancing our global strategy," said Jun Zhao, Senior Vice President of TCL Technology and CEO of TCL CSOT. "This facility remarkably enhances our capability to serve international customers with greater flexibility and responsiveness, while accelerating our growth in global manufacturing and driving intelligent manufacturing and reliable worldwide delivery capabilities."

Strategic Manufacturing Hub Strengthens Global Presence

As TCL CSOT's second overseas manufacturing hub following its India operations, the Vietnam facility demonstrates impressive execution efficiency. The project timeline highlights this rapid progress. After completing company registration in December 2024, the team successfully accomplished cleanroom construction and equipment move-in by March 2025, achieving mass production capability by June 2025.

Located in Quang Ninh province, the factory specializes in IT display products, operating both monitor (MNT) and notebook (NB) module production lines with a combined annual capacity of 4,800,000 units. The facility's integrated in-house backlight production capability enables comprehensive manufacturing processes, while its recent certifications - including RBA (Responsible Business Alliance) and ISO 9001 - demonstrate compliance with international standards for responsible manufacturing and quality management.

Enhanced Customer Value Through Localized Operations

Positioned as a crucial pivot in TCL CSOT's global manufacturing network, the Vietnam factory primarily serves international customers, offering significant advantages through localized production and streamlined supply chains. This strategic localization enables shorter delivery cycles and enhanced supply chain reliability, directly benefiting customers through improved responsiveness and reduced lead times.

Supporting TCL CSOT's broader strategic objectives, this operational approach facilitates optimized production lines and product structures while elevating customer service standards. Looking ahead, the company is actively evaluating plans to expand multi-product line production in Vietnam, which would further reinforce its global supply chain architecture and manufacturing flexibility.

About TCL CSOT

Established in 2009, TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (TCL CSOT) is a leading global innovator in display technologies. Its LCD, OLED, and MLED solutions power applications across TVs, smartphones, tablets, laptops, monitors, automotive systems, VR/XR, and commercial displays. With a clear strategic direction set by its advanced display technology brand APEX, TCL CSOT invests continuously and strategically in R&D, driven by a mission to amaze, protect and inspire all people through endlessly innovative display technology. As part of TCL's Worldwide Olympic Partnership, TCL CSOT is proud to deliver display solutions that elevate experiences on the global stage.

