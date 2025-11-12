

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Samsonite Group S.A. (1910.HK) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $73.5 million, or $0.053 per share. This compares with $66.2 million, or $0.045 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Samsonite Group S.A. reported adjusted earnings of $63.6 million or $0.046 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.6% to $872.7 million from $877.7 million last year.



Samsonite Group S.A. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $73.5 Mln. vs. $66.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.053 vs. $0.045 last year. -Revenue: $872.7 Mln vs. $877.7 Mln last year.



