Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 12.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: Bohrprogramm gestartet - historisches Uranpotenzial wird jetzt "aufgebohrt"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870967 | ISIN: US74144T1088 | Ticker-Symbol: TR1
Tradegate
12.11.25 | 16:11
90,19 Euro
+0,79 % +0,71
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
T.ROWE PRICE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
T.ROWE PRICE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
90,0590,3016:17
90,0590,3116:17
PR Newswire
12.11.2025 14:30 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-end Assets Under Management For October 2025

BALTIMORE, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced preliminary October month-end assets under management of $1.79 trillion. Preliminary net outflows for October 2025 were $5.9 billion.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of October 31, 2025, and for the prior quarter- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.

As of

(in billions)


10/31/2025(a)(b)


9/30/2025


12/31/2024








Equity


$ 902


$ 885


$ 830

Fixed income, including money market


210


208


188

Multi-asset


622


618


536

Alternatives


56


56


53

Total assets under management


$ 1,790


$ 1,767


$ 1,607

Target date retirement portfolios


$ 557


$ 553


$ 476



(a)

Preliminary - subject to adjustment

(b)

Beginning in July 2025, managed account - model delivery assets are included in assets under management.



ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE
T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.79 trillion in client assets as of October 31, 2025, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.