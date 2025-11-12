Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.11.2025
WKN: A0MQV8 | ISIN: US2473617023 | Ticker-Symbol: OYC
PR Newswire
12.11.2025 15:00 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Delta Air Lines Marks 100 Years

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 12th

  • Stocks are up Wednesday morning after the DOW hit a record high on Tuesday, fueled by strong earnings and optimism around the potential end of the longest U.S. government shutdown.
  • House members return to Washington to vote on a spending package aimed at reopening the government, which could lead to the resumption of key federal data releases ahead of the Fed's December meeting.
  • NYSE-listed Delta Air Lines rings the opening bell to mark its 100th anniversary. CEO Ed Bastian will join Lance Glinn for an episode of Inside the ICE House, and later ring the closing bell with NYSE-listed Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

Opening Bell
Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) celebrates its 100th anniversary

Closing Bell
Delta (NYSE: DAL) and Uber (NYSE: UBER) celebrate their partnership

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2821233/NYSE_Market_Update_Nov_12.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--delta-air-lines-marks-100-years-302613106.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
