Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Clients Earn 35 Nominations for the 2026 GRAMMY Awards

Shore Fire Clients Alison Krauss & Union Station, Anoushka Shankar, Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, Bon Iver, Margo Price, PJ Morton, Samara Joy, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Tobias Jesso Jr. and 42West Client Andrew Watt All Receive Multiple Nominations

Additional Nods Include Shore Fire Clients Bilal, Bruce Springsteen, Deborah Silver & The Count Basie Orchestra, Grace Potter, Jacob Collier, Joni Mitchell (Rhino Entertainment), Rhiannon Giddens, Samantha Fish, TajMo (Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo'), Terri Lyne Carrington and Trombone Shorty

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Shore Fire Media and 42West, subsidiaries of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), congratulate the clients and projects the companies have represented over the past GRAMMY year that collectively earned 35 nominations for the 2026 GRAMMY Awards. Announced by the Recording Academy on Nov. 7, this year's nominations reflect the breadth and diversity of Dolphin's roster - split between Shore Fire and 42West - with clients up for awards spanning genres including pop, rock, alternative, R&B, jazz, country, Americana, American roots, bluegrass, blues, folk, regional roots, gospel, contemporary Christian and global music as well as in package, historical, engineering and arrangement categories.

Several GRAMMY-winning Shore Fire clients were nominated for multiple awards again this year. Five-for-five GRAMMY-winner Samara Joy added two more nominations - for Best Jazz Performance and Best Jazz Vocal Album - to her so-far flawless tally. Already a two-time GRAMMY-winner, Bon Iver received two more nominations as well: Best Alternative Music Performance and Best Alternative Music Album. Also a two-time GRAMMY-winner, Tobias Jesso Jr. received a Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical nod for his work on projects by Dijon, Justin Bieber, Bon Iver, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Dean and HAIM as well as an Album of the Year nomination for his credit on Bieber's "Swag." Five-time GRAMMY-winner PJ Morton was nominated for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song and Best Gospel Album. Six-time GRAMMY-winner Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra received two separate nominations for Best Latin Jazz Album - both of which included contributions by fellow Shore Fire client Kabir Sehgal. Alison Krauss & Union Station was nominated for Best American Roots Performance and Best Bluegrass Album - which also received a nod for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical - adding to a GRAMMY scorecard that already includes a historic 27 wins for Krauss. Three-time GRAMMY-winning 42West client Andrew Watt earned recognition across five categories - including Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year - for his work with Lady Gaga as well as Elton John and Brandi Carlile.

Some more Shore Fire clients are also up for multiple awards: Margo Price got nods for Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best Traditional Country Album, and was the only woman nominated in the latter category; Anoushka Shankar was nominated for Best Global Music Performance as well as Best Global Music Album; and Tasha Cobbs Leonard received Best Gospel Performance/Song and Best Gospel Album nominations.

Several other Shore Fire clients were nominated for awards at the 2026 GRAMMYs as well: Bilal for Best Progressive R&B Album; Bruce Springsteen for Best Recording Package; Deborah Silver & The Count Basie Orchestra for Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album; Grace Potter for Best Americana Performance; Jacob Collier for Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals; Joni Mitchell (Rhino Entertainment) for Best Historical Album; Rhiannon Giddens for Best Folk Album; Samantha Fish for Best Contemporary Blues Album; TajMo (Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo') for Best Traditional Blues Album; Terri Lyne Carrington for Best Jazz Vocal Album; and Trombone Shorty for Best Regional Roots Music Album.

Dolphin also congratulates Shore Fire clients the Miles Davis Estate, Sara Gazarek of the Eastman School of Music and Sehgal for their contributions to GRAMMY-nominated projects as well as Dan Auerbach on his Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical nomination for his work on Shore Fire-represented projects by Hermanos Gutiérrez, The Velveteers and Jeremie Albino, among others.

The 68th GRAMMY Awards will take place live at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026 - broadcasting on the CBS television network and streaming on Paramount+. All of the 2026 GRAMMY nominees represented by Shore Fire and their nominated works are detailed below, while the complete list of those up for awards at the upcoming ceremony is available at GRAMMY.com.

Alison Krauss & Union Station (Shore Fire)

Best American Roots Performance - "Richmond on the James"

Best Bluegrass Album - "Arcadia"

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical - "Arcadia"

Andrew Watt (42West)

Record of the Year - "Abracadabra" (Lady Gaga)

Album of the Year - "MAYHEM" (Lady Gaga)

Song of the Year - "Abracadabra" (Lady Gaga)

Best Dance Pop Recording - "Abracadabra" (Lady Gaga)

Best Song Written for Visual Media - "Never Too Late - From Elton John: Never Too Late" (Elton John & Brandi Carlile)

Anoushka Shankar (Shore Fire)

Best Global Music Performance - "Daybreak"

Best Global Music Album - "Chapter III: We Return to Light"

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (Shore Fire)

Best Latin Jazz Album - "Mundoagua - Celebrating Carla Bley"

Best Latin Jazz Album - "The Original Influencers: Dizzy, Chano & Chico Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra"

Bilal (Shore Fire)

Best Progressive R&B Album - "Adjust Brightness"

Bon Iver (Shore Fire)

Best Alternative Music Performance - "Everything Is Peaceful Love"

Best Alternative Music Album - "SABLE, fABLE"

Bruce Springsteen (Shore Fire)

Best Recording Package - "Tracks II: The Lost Albums"

Deborah Silver & The Count Basie Orchestra (Shore Fire)

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album - "Basie Rocks!"

Grace Potter (Shore Fire)

Best Americana Performance - "Poison in My Well"

Jacob Collier (Shore Fire)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals - "Keep an Eye on Summer"

Joni Mitchell/Rhino Entertainment (Shore Fire)

Best Historical Album - "Joni Mitchell Archives - Volume 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980)"

Margo Price (Shore Fire)

Best Country Duo/Group Performance - "Love Me Like You Used to Do"

Best Traditional Country Album - "Hard Headed Woman"

PJ Morton (Shore Fire)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song - "Amazing"

Best Gospel Album - "Heart of Mine"

Rhiannon Giddens (Shore Fire)

Best Folk Album - "What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow"

Samantha Fish (Shore Fire)

Best Contemporary Blues Album - "Paper Doll"

Samara Joy (Shore Fire)

Best Jazz Performance - "Peace of Mind / Dreams Come True"

Best Jazz Vocal Album - "Portrait"

Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' (Shore Fire)

Best Traditional Blues Album - "Room on the Porch"

Tasha Cobbs Leonard (Shore Fire)

Best Gospel Performance/Song - "Church"

Best Gospel Album - "Tasha"

Terri Lyne Carrington (Shore Fire)

Best Jazz Vocal Album - "We Insist 2025!"

Tobias Jesso Jr. (Shore Fire)

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Album of the Year - "SWAG" (Justin Bieber)

Trombone Shorty (Shore Fire)

Best Regional Roots Music Album - "Second Line Sunday"

ABOUT SHORE FIRE MEDIA

Shore Fire Media represents artists, talent, creators, authors, athletes, cultural institutions, businesses, brands and entrepreneurs at the forefront of their respective fields - including some of the most exciting emerging and established voices in the arts, entertainment and beyond. With dedicated teams in New York, Los Angeles and Nashville, Shore Fire leverages extensive expertise and relationships to strategically amplify narratives and shape reputations that facilitate career advancement in an ever-evolving media landscape. To learn more, visit ShoreFire.com and follow Shore Fire on Instagram: @shorefire.

ABOUT 42WEST

42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), is one of the entertainment industry's leading full-service public-relations firms. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, 42West has four divisions: Talent, Strategic Communications, Entertainment Marketing and Fandoms & Franchises (formerly known as BHI), the award-winning firm's gaming, consumer products and publishing practice. The agency has developed and executed marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of movies and television shows as well as countless actors, filmmakers, recording artists, personalities and authors. In addition, 42West provides strategic counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients - ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios, charitable organizations and media conglomerates - looking to raise, reposition or rehabilitate their public profiles.

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio-developing and investing in breakthrough content, products and experiences - and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas-ranging from acclaimed film, television and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept. and Always Alpha. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture - from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including No. 1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100 and the PR News Elite 120.

