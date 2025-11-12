GoldHaven Resources Corp.: GoldHaven Advances Exploration With First Drill Hole Completed at Western Target, Copeçal Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH | OTCQB: GHVNF | Frankfurt: 4QS) ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its fifth diamond drill hole (CO-05) at the Copeçal Project, located in Mato Grosso State, Brazil. Hole CO-05 represents the first test of the Western Target, following the successful completion of four holes at the Eastern Target.

Highlights

Fifth drill hole (CO-05) completed - first test of the Western Target at the Copeçal Project, Mato Grosso, Brazil.

- first test of the Western Target at the Copeçal Project, Mato Grosso, Brazil. 140 metres drilled intersecting a thick saprolite horizon (~50 m vertical) underlain by sheared basement gneiss and muscovite schist , confirming structural continuity across the property.

intersecting a underlain by , confirming structural continuity across the property. Three additional holes planned in ongoing reconnaissance drilling to systematically evaluate gold-in-soil and VLF-EM anomalies across the Eastern and Western Target areas.



Hole CO-05 was designed to evaluate coincident geochemical and geophysical anomalies interpreted to represent a continuation of the potentially mineralized structural corridor observed to the east. The hole was completed to a downhole depth of 140 metres and intersected a well-developed, clay-rich saprolite horizon from surface to approximately 60 metres downhole (equivalent to roughly 50 metres vertical depth). Beneath the saprolite, drilling encountered competent bedrock composed of strongly sheared basement gneiss and muscovite schist - lithologies consistent with those intersected in previous holes - further supporting the interpretation of structural continuity across the project area.





Figure 1: GoldHaven's planned drill locations on Copeçal Project's western anomaly

The Company plans to complete an additional three holes as part of the ongoing reconnaissance drill program at Copeçal. This phase is designed to systematically test anomalous gold-in-soil and coincident very-low-frequency (VLF) electromagnetic anomalies previously reported (see news release dated July 24th, 2025). The program aims to refine the understanding of subsurface geology, alteration, and the structural controls on mineralization across both the Eastern and Western Targets.

Assay Results Pending

Analytical results for holes CO-01 and CO-02, drilled at the Eastern Target and disclosed in the Company's October 21s, 2025, news release, are expected within the next two weeks. Results for holes CO-03 through CO-05 will be announced once received, validated, and reviewed by GoldHaven's technical team.

GoldHaven will continue advancing the program over the coming weeks, integrating geological, structural, and geochemical data to refine targeting along both the East and West anomalies. Assay results from the initial drill holes are expected in the near term.





Figure 2: Diamond drill rig completing first hole on western anomaly on Copeçal Gold project

Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven Resources, commented:

"The completion of Hole CO-05 marks an important milestone as we advance systematic testing of the Copeçal targets. The identification of a thicker-than-anticipated saprolite profile and the transition into sheared basement rocks provide key geological information for refining our exploration model. We look forward to the pending assay results from the first two holes and to continuing our methodical approach to evaluating these priority targets."

About the Copeçal Gold Project: A Brief History

The Copeçal Gold Project is strategically situated within the Alta Floresta Gold Province, a historically productive region that has yielded substantial gold discoveries since the late 1970s. GoldHaven' s tenements cover a total of 3,681 hectares in a geologically favourable setting within the Juruena Gold Province of Brazil.





Figure 3: Location of the Copeçal Gold Project within Alta Floresta gold province, with competitor locations

The Juruena Gold Province, also known as the Juruena Magmatic Arc, is an orogenic belt highly prospective for mesothermal shear-related and intrusion-related gold deposits, such as G-Mining's Tocantinzinho deposit. Additionally, the region hosts recently identified porphyry-style deposits (e.g., Serabi, Jaca) and epithermal-style deposits (e.g., X1, Aura). The presence of multiple deposit styles, along with the confirmation of large-scale gold deposits in the Juruena Province of Brazil, underscores the significant potential of the Copeçal Gold Project.

Recent exploration programs, including geochemical soil sampling, drone-mounted magnetometry surveys, and historical drilling data, indicate the presence of multiple gold-bearing structures. Notably, AngloGold Ashanti previously conducted systematic exploration on the property from 2010 to 2016, including auger and air-core drilling, geophysical surveys, and rock geochemistry, identifying multiple zones of anomalous gold mineralization.

The Copeçal Gold Project benefits from extensive historical work, with AngloGold Ashanti's exploration confirming gold and arsenic anomalies, indicative of significant mineralization potential. Soil sampling grids and follow-up auger drilling in key areas revealed consistent gold values over wide zones, further supporting the presence of a substantial mineralized system.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company's projects include (i) the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia; (ii) the Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization; (iii) the Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples; and (iv) three critical mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totalling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Igautu projects located in Brazil.

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, B.Sc. Hons, FAusIMM, an independent Qualified Person consistent with NI 43-101 and Country Manager of GoldHaven.

