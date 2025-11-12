FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 12

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

12 November 2025

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") Purchase

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") was notified on 12 November 2025 by Computershare Trustees Limited, trustee of the FirstGroup SIP, of the purchase on behalf of Ryan Mangold, an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, of 73 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company. The Partnership Shares were purchased on 10 November 2025 at a price of £2.0704 per share.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries

David Blizzard

Company Secretary

020 7291 0505

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them