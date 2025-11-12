Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for October 2025.

TSX welcomed 51 new issuers in October 2025, compared with 29 in the previous month and 11 in October 2024. The new listings were 30 exchange traded products, 17 Canadian Depositary Receipts (CDRs), one consumer products & services company, one industrial products & services company, one technology company and one special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Total financings raised in October 2025 increased 249% compared to the previous month, and were up 264% compared to October 2024. The total number of financings in October 2025 was 84, compared with 55 the previous month and 37 in October 2024.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440.

There were six new issuers on TSXV in October 2025, compared with three in the previous month and four in October 2024. The new listings were three Capital Pool Companies, two mining companies and one technology company. Total financings raised in October 2025 increased 97% compared to the previous month, and were up 152% compared to October 2024. There were 133 financings in October 2025, compared with 119 in the previous month and 110 in October 2024.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for October 2025 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



October 2025 September 2025 October 2024 Issuers Listed 2,019 1,976 1,827 New Issuers Listed 51 29 11 IPOs 39 27 10 Graduates from TSXV 1 1 0 Issues Listed 2,676 2,630 2,480 IPO Financings Raised $974,600,988 $59,050,000 $264,750,000 Secondary Financings Raised $3,651,517,930 $735,357,479 $790,113,840 Supplemental Financings Raised $42,006,875 $543,680,650 $227,442,081 Total Financings Raised $4,668,125,793 $1,338,088,129 $1,282,305,921 Total Number of Financings 84 55 37 Market Cap Listed Issues $6,022,803,523,887 $5,962,344,835,101 $4,819,547,197,929

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % change New Issuers Listed 276 127 +117.3 IPOs 242 115 +110.4 Graduates from TSXV 8 7 +14.3 IPO Financings Raised $2,507,356,248 $1,004,122,315 +149.7 Secondary Financings Raised $9,480,265,437 $11,195,547,423 -15.3 Supplemental Financings Raised $4,021,411,208 $1,949,272,144 +106.3 Total Financings Raised $16,009,032,893 $14,148,941,882 +13.1 Total Number of Financings 507 361 +40.4 Market Cap Listed Issues $6,022,803,523,887 $4,819,547,197,929 +25.0

TSX Venture Exchange **



October 2025 September 2025 October 2024 Issuers Listed 1,795 1,795 1,882 New Issuers Listed 6 3 4 IPOs 4 1 0 Graduates to TSX 1 1 0 Issues Listed 1,858 1,860 1,956 IPO Financings Raised $3,705,000 $500,000 $0 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $223,478,525 $123,899,190 $56,019,785 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,011,571,573 $505,554,235 $436,272,795 Total Financings Raised $1,238,755,098 $629,953,425 $492,292,580 Total Number of Financings 133 119 110 Market Cap Listed Issues $132,098,865,302 $131,725,663,502 $84,676,877,728

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change New Issuers Listed 33 43 -23.3 IPOs 10 11 -9.1 Graduates to TSX 8 7 +14.3 IPO Financings Raised $17,439,685 $7,587,540 +129.8 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $1,303,815,100 $831,586,077 +56.8 Supplemental Financings Raised $5,376,357,167 $2,915,735,036 +84.4 Total Financings Raised $6,697,611,952 $3,754,908,653 +78.4 Total Number of Financings 1,083 956 +13.3 Market Cap Listed Issues $132,098,865,302 $84,676,877,728 +56.0

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during October 2025:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Allianz CDR (CAD Hedged) ALZ AppLovin CDR (CAD Hedged) APPS ASML CDR (CAD Hedged) ASML BMW CDR (CAD Hedged) BMW Brompton Wellington Square Investment Grade CLO ETF BBBB Capstone Biblically Informed Canadian Equity Fund BIVC Capstone Biblically Informed U.S. Equity Fund BIVU CI Target 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund CTMA CI Target 2029 Investment Grade Bond Fund CTMB CI Target 2030 Investment Grade Bond Fund CTMC Constellation Energy CDR (CAD Hedged) CEGS Fidelity Global Balanced Portfolio FMPB Fidelity Global Growth Portfolio FMPG Fidelity Global Income Portfolio FMPI Fidelity Global Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund FGSM Fidelity Multi-Alt Equity Fund FMAE Global X 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF TSTX Global X 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF TLTX Global X China Hang Seng TECH Index ETF CHQQ Global X Silver Covered Call ETF AGCC Harvest Circle Enhanced High Income Shares ETF CRCY Harvest Reddit Enhanced High Income Shares ETF RDDY Harvest Robinhood Enhanced High Income Shares ETF HODY Harvest SoFi Enhanced High Income Shares ETF SOFY ING CDR (CAD Hedged) INGS JPMorgan US Bond Active ETF JBND JPMorgan US Ultra-Short Income Active ETF JPST MAK Acquisition Corp. MAK.V Mercedes-Benz CDR (CAD Hedged) BENZ Nestlé CDR (CAD Hedged) NSTL Ninepoint Mining Evolution Fund NMNG Novartis CDR (CAD Hedged) NVS Philip Morris CDR (CAD Hedged) ZYNS Reddit CDR (CAD Hedged) RDDT Robinhood CDR (CAD Hedged) HOOD Roche CDR (CAD Hedged) ROG Rockpoint Gas Storage Inc. RGSI SAP CDR (CAD Hedged) SAPS SavvyLong (2X) Barrick ETF ABXU SavvyLong (2X) Cameco ETF CCOU SavvyLong (2X) Cdn Natural Resources ETF CNQU SavvyLong (2X) Constellation Software ETF CSUU SavvyLong (2X) Shopify ETF SHPU SavvyLong 2X CIBC (CM) Equity-Linked ETF COMU SavvyLong 2X NBC (NA) Equity-Linked ETF NBCU SavvyLong 2X RBC (RY) Equity-Linked ETF RBCU SavvyLong 2X TDB (TD) Equity-Linked ETF TDU Siemens CDR (CAD Hedged) SMNS Strategy CDR (CAD Hedged) MSTR Tiny Ltd. TINY UBS CDR (CAD Hedged) UBSS

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Apolo V Acquisition Corp. AFV.P Chrysalis 12 Inc. RTO.P Essex Resources Corp. ESXR Matchpoint Ventures Corp. MPV.P Perseverance Metals Inc. PMI VIQ Solutions Inc. VQS

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

