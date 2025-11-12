Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for October 2025.
TSX welcomed 51 new issuers in October 2025, compared with 29 in the previous month and 11 in October 2024. The new listings were 30 exchange traded products, 17 Canadian Depositary Receipts (CDRs), one consumer products & services company, one industrial products & services company, one technology company and one special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Total financings raised in October 2025 increased 249% compared to the previous month, and were up 264% compared to October 2024. The total number of financings in October 2025 was 84, compared with 55 the previous month and 37 in October 2024.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440.
There were six new issuers on TSXV in October 2025, compared with three in the previous month and four in October 2024. The new listings were three Capital Pool Companies, two mining companies and one technology company. Total financings raised in October 2025 increased 97% compared to the previous month, and were up 152% compared to October 2024. There were 133 financings in October 2025, compared with 119 in the previous month and 110 in October 2024.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for October 2025 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|October 2025
|September 2025
|October 2024
|Issuers Listed
|2,019
|1,976
|1,827
|New Issuers Listed
|51
|29
|11
|IPOs
|39
|27
|10
|Graduates from TSXV
|1
|1
|0
|Issues Listed
|2,676
|2,630
|2,480
|IPO Financings Raised
|$974,600,988
|$59,050,000
|$264,750,000
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$3,651,517,930
|$735,357,479
|$790,113,840
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$42,006,875
|$543,680,650
|$227,442,081
|Total Financings Raised
|$4,668,125,793
|$1,338,088,129
|$1,282,305,921
|Total Number of Financings
|84
|55
|37
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$6,022,803,523,887
|$5,962,344,835,101
|$4,819,547,197,929
Year-to-date Statistics
|2025
|2024
|% change
|New Issuers Listed
|276
|127
|+117.3
|IPOs
|242
|115
|+110.4
|Graduates from TSXV
|8
|7
|+14.3
|IPO Financings Raised
|$2,507,356,248
|$1,004,122,315
|+149.7
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$9,480,265,437
|$11,195,547,423
|-15.3
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$4,021,411,208
|$1,949,272,144
|+106.3
|Total Financings Raised
|$16,009,032,893
|$14,148,941,882
|+13.1
|Total Number of Financings
|507
|361
|+40.4
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$6,022,803,523,887
|$4,819,547,197,929
|+25.0
TSX Venture Exchange**
|October 2025
|September 2025
|October 2024
|Issuers Listed
|1,795
|1,795
|1,882
|New Issuers Listed
|6
|3
|4
|IPOs
|4
|1
|0
|Graduates to TSX
|1
|1
|0
|Issues Listed
|1,858
|1,860
|1,956
|IPO Financings Raised
|$3,705,000
|$500,000
|$0
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$223,478,525
|$123,899,190
|$56,019,785
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$1,011,571,573
|$505,554,235
|$436,272,795
|Total Financings Raised
|$1,238,755,098
|$629,953,425
|$492,292,580
|Total Number of Financings
|133
|119
|110
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$132,098,865,302
|$131,725,663,502
|$84,676,877,728
Year-to-date Statistics
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|New Issuers Listed
|33
|43
|-23.3
|IPOs
|10
|11
|-9.1
|Graduates to TSX
|8
|7
|+14.3
|IPO Financings Raised
|$17,439,685
|$7,587,540
|+129.8
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$1,303,815,100
|$831,586,077
|+56.8
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$5,376,357,167
|$2,915,735,036
|+84.4
|Total Financings Raised
|$6,697,611,952
|$3,754,908,653
|+78.4
|Total Number of Financings
|1,083
|956
|+13.3
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$132,098,865,302
|$84,676,877,728
|+56.0
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during October 2025:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|Allianz CDR (CAD Hedged)
|ALZ
|AppLovin CDR (CAD Hedged)
|APPS
|ASML CDR (CAD Hedged)
|ASML
|BMW CDR (CAD Hedged)
|BMW
|Brompton Wellington Square Investment Grade CLO ETF
|BBBB
|Capstone Biblically Informed Canadian Equity Fund
|BIVC
|Capstone Biblically Informed U.S. Equity Fund
|BIVU
|CI Target 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund
|CTMA
|CI Target 2029 Investment Grade Bond Fund
|CTMB
|CI Target 2030 Investment Grade Bond Fund
|CTMC
|Constellation Energy CDR (CAD Hedged)
|CEGS
|Fidelity Global Balanced Portfolio
|FMPB
|Fidelity Global Growth Portfolio
|FMPG
|Fidelity Global Income Portfolio
|FMPI
|Fidelity Global Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund
|FGSM
|Fidelity Multi-Alt Equity Fund
|FMAE
|Global X 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF
|TSTX
|Global X 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF
|TLTX
|Global X China Hang Seng TECH Index ETF
|CHQQ
|Global X Silver Covered Call ETF
|AGCC
|Harvest Circle Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|CRCY
|Harvest Reddit Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|RDDY
|Harvest Robinhood Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|HODY
|Harvest SoFi Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|SOFY
|ING CDR (CAD Hedged)
|INGS
|JPMorgan US Bond Active ETF
|JBND
|JPMorgan US Ultra-Short Income Active ETF
|JPST
|MAK Acquisition Corp.
|MAK.V
|Mercedes-Benz CDR (CAD Hedged)
|BENZ
|Nestlé CDR (CAD Hedged)
|NSTL
|Ninepoint Mining Evolution Fund
|NMNG
|Novartis CDR (CAD Hedged)
|NVS
|Philip Morris CDR (CAD Hedged)
|ZYNS
|Reddit CDR (CAD Hedged)
|RDDT
|Robinhood CDR (CAD Hedged)
|HOOD
|Roche CDR (CAD Hedged)
|ROG
|Rockpoint Gas Storage Inc.
|RGSI
|SAP CDR (CAD Hedged)
|SAPS
|SavvyLong (2X) Barrick ETF
|ABXU
|SavvyLong (2X) Cameco ETF
|CCOU
|SavvyLong (2X) Cdn Natural Resources ETF
|CNQU
|SavvyLong (2X) Constellation Software ETF
|CSUU
|SavvyLong (2X) Shopify ETF
|SHPU
|SavvyLong 2X CIBC (CM) Equity-Linked ETF
|COMU
|SavvyLong 2X NBC (NA) Equity-Linked ETF
|NBCU
|SavvyLong 2X RBC (RY) Equity-Linked ETF
|RBCU
|SavvyLong 2X TDB (TD) Equity-Linked ETF
|TDU
|Siemens CDR (CAD Hedged)
|SMNS
|Strategy CDR (CAD Hedged)
|MSTR
|Tiny Ltd.
|TINY
|UBS CDR (CAD Hedged)
|UBSS
TSX Venture Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|Apolo V Acquisition Corp.
|AFV.P
|Chrysalis 12 Inc.
|RTO.P
|Essex Resources Corp.
|ESXR
|Matchpoint Ventures Corp.
|MPV.P
|Perseverance Metals Inc.
|PMI
|VIQ Solutions Inc.
|VQS
About TMX Group (TSX: X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.
