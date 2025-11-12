Lithium South Development Corp.: Lithium South Gets Green Light from POSCO

Lithium South POSCO Transaction

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Lithium South Development Corporation (the "Company" or "Lithium South") (TSX-V:LIS)(OTCQB:LISMF)(Frankfurt:OGPQ) is pleased to announce that it has been advised by POSCO Argentina S.A.U. that the proposed acquisition of the Hombre Muerto North Lithium (HMN Li Project) Project via the purchase of NRG Metals Argentina S.A. (the wholly owned subsidiary of Lithium South) has been fully approved and the investment has been scheduled. Funds have been allocated to POSCO Argentina S.A.U. for completion of the transaction.

The two companies are currently working for the completion of the Share Purchase Agreement ("S.P.A.") as announced July 30, 2025, August 7, 2025, and September 22, 2025. The final acquisition price has been agreed and adjusted to US$65 million to account for tax burdens, closing costs and property payments. All major issues have been resolved, and a formal signing is anticipated in the immediate future.

In light of clearance of the investment decision by POSCO, the Company is scheduling an Annual General and Special Meeting date of January 9, 2026. The purpose of the meeting is to obtain shareholder approval for the sale of NRG Metals S.A. (the owner of the HMN Li Project), the repurchase of all of the issued and outstanding securities of the Company as well as other business matters. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Further details will be announced once the S.P.A. has been signed.

