Lithium South Development Corp.: Lithium South Announces Extension to POSCO Argentina S.A.U. Share Purchase Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / Lithium South Development Corporation (the "Company" or "Lithium South") (TSX-V:LIS)(OTCQB:LISMF)(Frankfurt:OGPQ) is pleased to provide an update to the Share Purchase Agreement ("SPA") with POSCO Argentina S.A.U. as previously announced July 30, 2025, August 7, 2025, and November 12, 2025.

The SPA establishes the terms for the sale of NRG Metals Argentina S.A., the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and 100% holder of the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project, Sophia I, II and III claims and Hydra X and XI claims located in Salta Province, Argentina to POSCO Argentina S.A.U. for US$65 million.

The parties have agreed to extend the date to on or before December 5, 2025, to complete and formalize the SPA as a result of recent air travel disruptions and scheduled statutory holidays in Argentina and the United States which have necessitated this change of schedule.

