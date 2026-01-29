

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - POSCO Holdings (PKX, PIDD.L) reported fiscal year 2025 net income attributable to shareholders of parent company of 0.66 trillion Korean won compared to 1.09 trillion won, prior year, a decline of 39.4%. Net income from continuing operation before income tax was 1.11 trillion won, compared to 1.25 trillion won, down 11.2%. Operating income was 1.83 trillion won compared to 2.17 trillion won, down 15.7%.



Fiscal year sales were 69.09 trillion won compared to 72.69 trillion won, a decline of 5.0% from last year.



