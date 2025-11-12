JCDecaux UK wins three top honours at the prestigious Media Leader Awards





Paris, November 12th, 2025 - JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that its subsidiary JCDecaux UK has won three prestigious awards at The Media Leader Awards including Media Owner of the Year, Media Owner Leader of the Year and the prestigious Grand Prix Media Leader Award, awarded jointly to Co-CEOs, Chris Collins and Dallas Wiles. These awards are highly competitive and are entered by the leading media owners, media agencies, brands and technology companies.

The Media Leader Awards celebrate outstanding media leadership in the UK, recognising the people and companies who are not only shaping the present but are also building the future of media. As the UK's leading Out-of-Home media company, these awards highlight JCDecaux's innovation and leadership and underline the digital capabilities of Out-of-Home to drive results for brands as part of the evolving media landscape.

The Grand Prix Media Leader Award was jointly awarded to Chris Collins and Dallas Wiles, Co-CEOs of JCDecaux UK - chosen from a strong field of Media Leader winners from agency, brands and technology companies including OMD UK, Vodafone, Just Eat and Seedtag.

The Judging Panel of The Media Leader Awards highlighted the stand-out performance of JCDecaux UK.

"JCDecaux UK's performance is stellar, proving the enduring power of Out-of-Home media. This market is underpinned by a commitment to innovation, exemplified by the launch of their industry-first DMP and Optix creative pre-testing tools. Crucially, this success is balanced by a strong values-led approach, demonstrating that financial excellence and community impact can powerfully align."

"Impressive five-year transformation. Also impressed by the inclusion work - 60 colleagues as mental health first aiders is particularly impressive. Excellence against all judging categories."

"In a fiendishly tough field of exemplary media leaders, the judges decided the leaders of the year Grand Prix Award should go to the co-leaders Dallas and Chris of JCDecaux UK. Proving two heads can be better than one."

Additionally, Displayce, a technology suite specialised in Out-of-Home and majority-owned by JCDecaux, was awarded Technology Company of the Year. Operating across eight countries (France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates), Displayce offers a media buying platform (DSP) dedicated to DOOH, enabling brands and agencies to plan, activate, and measure their campaigns in real time on more than 1,6 million digital screens in 80 countries. Displayce also provides a data management platform (DMP) that allows media owners to centralise, model, and activate first- and second-party data related to their inventory, in order to design more relevant and high-performing campaign proposals for advertisers.

Jean-François Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: "I would like to congratulate Chris Collins and Dallas Wiles and the wider UK team for their outstanding success in The Media Leader Awards. Over the past five years, JCDecaux UK has become a leading digital media company and a pioneer in programmatic Out-of-Home, benefitting the wider industry and proving the value of Out-of-Home as part of the media mix. The strategy is delivering new creative, flexible and data-driven opportunities for brands and partners as we continue to invest in premium Out-of-Home locations across the UK. As well as delivering financial results, the UK has a clear people-focused culture that is developing some of the best talent in the business, which has been recognised in these prestigious awards. I would also like to congratulate Displayce, which has been awarded Tech Company of the Year. The company has built its reputation on continuous innovation, combining artificial intelligence, data, and performance to develop cutting-edge programmatic DOOH solutions serving advertisers, agencies, and media owners."

The Media Leader Awards follow the company's recent success in the Manchester Publicity Association Awards 2025 in which JCDecaux UK won Business of the Year and Media Sales Team of the Year.



